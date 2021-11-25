For my family and many others, Thanksgiving 2021 is going to be a great improvement over 2020. This year we will celebrate with much of our family. All the adults are immunized against COVID-19, and even the youngest in our family had their first shot.
The pandemic isn’t over. As long as people are still susceptible to this coronavirus, it will keep circulating worldwide. But thanks to medical science, 2021 now offers millions of people prevention and effective treatments for this disease.
Thinking about coping with this pandemic made me realize how amazing medical science has been for my family and those born in the early or mid-20th century. This day of turkey, family, football and hope should be a medical science thanksgiving.
For me, the idea of medical science thanksgiving has its roots in my family. My parents were born about 1910; it was the infancy of today’s medicine. My mother’s sister died from a burst appendix at age 13. Antibiotics could have saved her life, but there were none.
A few years after that, my mother caught scarlet fever, a strep illness common in the early 20th century. It caused rheumatic fever, which damaged her heart and resulted in life-long cardiac problems. One shot of an antibiotic would have changed her life. By age 62, she was so weak she could not walk. Doctors in the New York area where she then lived said there was a new procedure to replace her damaged heart valve, but she was too old for it.
If she was going to die, my mother decided it was better to die in Florida, where she always hoped to live. While there, her condition worsened, but the doctors decided that by Florida standards, she was young and a great candidate for the new porcine (pig) heart valve. Pigs became my mother’s favorite animal. After 11 years, her first pig valve wore out; she received a new one. She lived to 82 and did not die from heart disease.
While in Florida, my father had a massive heart attack at age 66 and received up-to-date cardiac treatment. In the mid 1990s he needed major heart surgery; he was then 85. The doctors hemmed and hawed about surgery on a person of that age but decided to give it a go. Two months later, my father was back at his part-time job and three months later flew to Huntington to visit us.
My childhood was marked by outbreaks of polio, measles, chickenpox, rubella (German measles), which can cause damage to a fetus, and mumps, which I suffered through as a mother of two. Advancements in medical science in the mid- and late 20th century resulted in immunizations for those diseases; they no longer play havoc with children’s health. Hopefully, the current anti-vax sentiments will not permit a recurrence of these diseases.
As we celebrate Thanksgiving 2021, may we all find something for which we are thankful, but this year, give a special round of thanks to medical science and medical providers who helped us get to this day.