In the past few weeks, Americans and much of the world were riveted by shocking news and photos of the American military arranging the friends and family exodus from Afghanistan. As I watched glimpses of Taliban soldiers, many not old enough to be alive on Sept. 11, 2001, varied thoughts came to mind.
We should have learned that we Americans know little about the Afghan part of the world. We could agree with Alexander the Great’s purported comment regarding his conquest of Afghanistan about 330 B.C., “It is easy to march into, but hard to march out of.” We should have learned from the British who were involved in three unsuccessful Anglo-Afghan wars in the 1800s as well as from the Russians, who thought that their invitation from Afghan communists in the 1980s would make them permanently welcome and not have to withdraw thousands of Soviet troops.
A casual reading of Afghan history shows that mayhem, revenge killings, corruption, power grabs, tribal loyalties across borders and inhuman treatment of women have been traditional values. The few brief time periods when women were permitted to be educated and work outside the home rarely lasted long or ended well. An American vet who served in Afghanistan, speaking on a television show, essentially said, “At least we gave women and girls a life for 20 years.”
We attacked Afghanistan because of 9/11, yet most of the terrorists were Saudis. We should have learned that there must be a plan for an end of a war. Recently reading “The Defense of Berlin” by Jean Edward Smith, an acclaimed biographer and historian who spent 20 years at Marshall University, I was surprised to learn that, in the early 1940s when World War II looked very dismal for the Allies, they were already planning how to divide up and manage Nazi Germany after the war. Did we have an Afghanistan endgame plan? Why were politicians and the military surprised that American-trained Afghan troops would so quickly join with the Taliban?
The military evacuation of almost 125,000 people was amazing. While a few thousand are Americans, most appear to be Afghans who have worked with us for the past two decades. After thorough vetting of those fortunate enough to have escaped, what plan does our government have for establishing these immigrant Afghans in our nation, which is largely anti- immigrant and anti-Muslim?
Two other disparate thoughts come to mind. First, as I was shopping for a shirt recently and checking the label for washing instructions, I noted that it was made in Vietnam. When the U.S. raced away from communist Vietnam almost a half-century ago, who envisioned it as a future economic trading partner?
And lastly, my column written 20 years ago this month, “Terrorist attacks have unified country,” reminds me that in the dreadful and unbelievable aftermath of the Twin Towers, Pennsylvania farmland and the Pentagon terrorist attacks, Americans of all political persuasions, races, religions, educational and income level levels joined together to help our nation heal. That American spirit of co-operation, sadly lacking today, is needed now not only to prevent future terrorist attacks but to rationally solve our domestic challenges.