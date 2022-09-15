In 2018, West Virginians voted 52% for and 48% against a constitutional change saying there was no right to an abortion in this state. That was before Roe v. Wade was overturned and state legislatures began proposing draconian abortion restrictions.
Recently, the Kansas Legislature planned to severely restrict abortion, but Kansas voters were given the chance to vote directly on keeping abortion legal. The result surprised all sides: 59% voted to retain current abortion laws; only 41% wanted to totally forbid it; and 47% of eligible voters cast ballots, a much higher percentage than predicted. West Virginians deserved the same opportunity to vote on this issue, especially as the Pew Research Center found 61% of Americans want abortion to be legal.
Here are some reasons why the Legislature should have given West Virginians an opportunity to vote on the on the abortion bill that passed both the Senate and House on Sept. 13.
An online poll in this newspaper on Aug. 21 asked, “Do you think voters in West Virginia should be given a chance to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state?” The result: 279 people responded, with 235 saying yes and 44 saying no. That’s startling even if this is not a scientific poll.
While West Virginia’s newly passed abortion laws are extremely restrictive, at least it makes some provision for rape and incest victims. The stipulations for such victims are very specific and require reporting to law enforcement and undergoing the abortion procedure within eight weeks except for minors, who are allotted 14 weeks.
Someone, perhaps one of the physicians in the Legislature, must have finally educated the Legislature that there are times where an abortion is a medical necessity. The new law permits abortions when a fetus is nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic or a medical emergency exists. Without this arrangement, more women could have died and more obstetricians might have left the state.
In the case of abortion, it is important to realize that West Virginia’s Legislature is not representative of women. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2021, only 11.9% of West Virginia legislators were women — the fewest in any state. Only five other states have fewer than 20% women in their legislatures and most have 30% to 40%. Men may say they fully understand what it is like to be pregnant or give birth; most realistic people disagree.
According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute summary of West Virginia’s 2021 abortion report, 59% of abortions occurred at or before the eighth week, a total of 80% were before 10 weeks and the three that occurred post 20 weeks were all non-viable fetuses. Contrary to rumors, West Virginia women have not sought late-term abortions.
The new law makes exceptions for medically problematic pregnancies that never should have been prohibited, but now it denies any other abortions, which impacts poor women the most. It would have been fairer for all West Virginians to have the opportunity to vote on this abortion legislation as did people in Kansas.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
