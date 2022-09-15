The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In 2018, West Virginians voted 52% for and 48% against a constitutional change saying there was no right to an abortion in this state. That was before Roe v. Wade was overturned and state legislatures began proposing draconian abortion restrictions.

Recently, the Kansas Legislature planned to severely restrict abortion, but Kansas voters were given the chance to vote directly on keeping abortion legal. The result surprised all sides: 59% voted to retain current abortion laws; only 41% wanted to totally forbid it; and 47% of eligible voters cast ballots, a much higher percentage than predicted. West Virginians deserved the same opportunity to vote on this issue, especially as the Pew Research Center found 61% of Americans want abortion to be legal.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

