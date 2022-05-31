When learning about the horrendous gun murders of 19 elementary school students and two adults in a Texas school last week, most people were shocked, saddened and outraged, but unfortunately, not surprised. Americans apparently still value guns more than our kids. It’s déjà vu for this heartbreaking scenario.
The following is taken from my column in this newspaper in December 2012: “It’s less than a week since the unbelievable and dreadful murders of 20 innocent young children and school personnel in Newtown, Conn. ... We are saddened and outraged. How can anyone do such a dastardly act? ... Without curtailing Americans’ Second Amendment rights, it is time to face reality. We must value our children more than our guns.”
How many more innocent young children must die before this nation wakes up and realizes murdering our children in schools is not an American value? Many politicians and religious leaders now insist that every life is sacred from the moment of conception. Yet, it seems permissible for children who are already alive and well to be cut down in the prime of their youth so we don’t infringe on anyone’s right to “bear arms.” And what does "to bear arms” mean? Does it mean to protect ourselves? Or did our forefathers envision guns that would kill masses of school children or cause mayhem in peaceful settings?
How many more young lives must be sacrificed by our “Wild West” mentality, where carrying a deadly weapon makes us feel strong and powerful? We are told that the “bad guys” will have guns and that’s why law-abiding people must be thoroughly armed. We have police presence in most schools, but still these violent unhinged people too often succeed in their murderous schemes.
I grew up generations ago when many people had guns, but mass shootings of children were unthinkable. In the mid 20th century, schools prepared kids to “seek cover” from Russia’s atomic bombs, but parents, students and teachers did not fear home-grown mass murderers in classrooms.
In February 2018, my column that followed the Parkland, Florida, gun massacre of 17 teenagers and staff asked a similar question, “Will we ever love our kids more than guns?” Right now, the answer appears to be never. I previously reported that the Children’s Defense Fund said that “in 2008-09 almost 6,000 kids lost their lives to guns. Just over 5,000 American military personnel were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan.” We were aghast at that loss of life from war. Why aren’t we aghast at loss of children’s lives in peacetime?
Education Week reports 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths since the beginning of this year. Newsweek reports that more children were shot dead in 2022 than police in the line of duty. It’s pathetic that we have so many police officers losing their lives doing their jobs, but the kids did not choose a hazardous career.
Today, there is great effort to protecting the unborn, but America’s already born, especially those attending public schools, are not being protected. I’ve said it before and will keep saying it: We must value our children more than guns.