Last week I applauded the West Virginia Legislature’s plan to fix the twin issues of dilapidated buildings and damaging tax lien sales. That legislative move is positive and is supported by both sides of the aisle.
Yet there are some things that should not be totally controlled by politicians. Public education is one. If approved by the state Senate, House Joint Resolution 102 will go before West Virginia voters in November’s election. Residents will be asked to vote on a constitutional amendment to let state lawmakers have control over every aspect of education in this state and for local boards of education to be elected by political party by 2024. Meaningful local input will dry up. Legislators are tasked with many activities but should not be the czars of education.
That said, West Virginia clearly needs improvement in its educational status. Our national rankings remain rotten. But until more parents and families in this state are convinced of the importance of education, don’t expect much change. Supporting charter and religious schools and home-schooling will be positive for families whose values align with private school status but not necessarily for public school students.
Removing meaningful local input and decision-making solely by political party won’t solve the state’s educational problems, but they will provide politicians with a way to control what is taught in the schools.
According to Ryan Quinn’s recent report in this newspaper, the Legislature will “control what students must learn, discipline, teacher training requirements, charter school regulations and more.” Charter schools are to be run by nonelected boards. For public schools, the governor appoints nine members to the state Board of Education and the Senate confirms them. Once approved for nine-year terms, they can’t be removed because of political issues. The proposed legislation makes sure that everyone toes the Legislature’s political line.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said that “the state board has a constitutional limit on how many members of a single political party can simultaneously serve on the board. The Legislature doesn’t.” Noting how heavily the Legislature is dominated by “one party,” Hornbuckle remarked that “then our education system would become highly politicized.”
While it’s rarely a secret about the political stance of those running for office, Mike Noting, reporting for MetroNews, spoke with Barbara Parsons, an 18-year member of the Monongalia County Board of Education. She stated that, “I know personally I would have not run if I had to be associated with a political party.”
I share Ms. Parsons sentiments. Before moving to West Virginia in 1976, I spent four extremely informative years on two Illinois school boards. While board members’ political views varied greatly and were apparent, they were not required in the selection process. Interestingly, this year the Legislature resoundingly agreed that political parties will no longer be relevant for candidates of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
As I often have said, West Virginia needs improved educational outcomes. But the state doesn’t need a change in the state constitution to permit the Legislature take over every aspect of education. That would disenfranchise parents, teachers, local school boards and students.