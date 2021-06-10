Originally, I planned to write one column on better understanding West Virginia’s shrinking population. As I sought answers, it became clear that one column wouldn’t suffice.
This week’s and last week’s columns both use my own email survey of out-of-state contacts, some of whom have visited or lived in West Virginia. The results are not scientific or flattering, but they offer feedback on stopping West Virginia’s population loss. Those who’ve visited or lived here were more positive about the state than those who’ve never set foot here.
My previous column listed 17 states to which people said they would consider moving. West Virginia was not included. Climate was important, but since Alaska and Arizona were included, weather was not the sole factor.
The second survey question asked, “When you think about West Virginia, what are the first things that come to mind?” Opiates/drugs/addiction were at the top of the list. That’s how we are viewed. Other states have the same problems, but being the poster child for this destructive epidemic is devastating. That must change.
Poverty is consistently mentioned. It’s as if those photos from President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty are permanently etched in the nation’s psyche. West Virginia’s upscale real estate photos are absent. Out-of-staters can’t envision the stately homes in Ritter Park, Stamford Park or Barboursville. While coal mining has been important for our state’s development, it’s not the future. Most commented negatively on West Virginians’ poor health or obesity.
Our state’s education system received no praise. This year the Legislature will provide money to families for more charter, private and home schooling. Millennials and well-educated families expect very good public, STEM and magnet schools.
Almost everyone appreciated our mountains, scenery, and great outdoor recreation opportunities. Those familiar with the state remarked on its friendly people and ease of daily life.
The last survey question asked, “What, if anything, would West Virginia have to change for you to consider moving here?” Older people weren’t likely to move except to be near family. Younger people insist on state-of-the-art technology and broadband, which West Virginia lacks. The pandemic showed that remote work is here to stay. Respondents want more and varied industries/jobs as well as a greater diversity of people. Good transportation is expected; our roads and airports are insufficient for the 21st century. Only a few people mentioned seeking a place with no state income tax.
A response from a North Carolinian, who has only driven through West Virginia, was enlightening. She would want “Easy access to excellent medical facilities, strong cultural centers (preferably within a university), strong community activities and religious opportunities and close proximity to parks and recreational areas.” Others mentioned a variety of restaurants. That’s the Huntington I know, but the rest of the nation doesn’t have a clue.
This feedback says we must change many things, especially the state’s identity with opiates/drugs, poor public education and limited technology and infrastructure, But the bottom line is that West Virginia and Huntington must publicize their many positive points. Next week, my column will look at changing West Virginia’s image. Suggestions are welcome.