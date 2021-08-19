As the school year opens, hopefully with in-person classes, it’s time to focus on the recent West Virginia Board of Education report noting “student proficiency in math, English and science declined from 2019 to 2021.” Depriving students of stable in-person academic instruction since March 2020 has not helped, but the pandemic cannot be blamed solely for West Virginia’s dismal student achievement. It’s been like that for years, and until West Virginia parents and those raising children truly value education no real improvement can be expected.
West Virginia’s youth rank poorly in academics when compared to those in other states. It doesn’t matter if you look at data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), US News, WalletHub or other measures, our education rankings are inferior. WalletHub, which ranks West Virginia overall at Number 44 (Kentucky is Number 19 and Ohio Number 30), reports that we are rated as a “high spending and weak school system.”
Publicschoolsreview.com reports that overall, West Virginia spends just under $12,000 per student per year. A few counties such as Brooke and Doddridge spend over $20,000, while North Carolina spends almost $11,000 and Virginia close to $12,000. New York State allots the ridiculous figure of over $35,000 per student while Utah’s per student support is just over $7,000. With the money that West Virginia spends, we should be getting better results.
Our poor education standings and other factors prompted the state Legislature to enact legislation to pay for children to exit the public schools and enter private, religious or charter schools or be homeschooled. This may be the death knell for West Virginia’s public schools, as most of the children who will leave them would have done well in any educational environment and many of those remaining need additional support services. Studies have shown that two factors, at least average intellectual abilities and parents/families who value education, are highly correlated with academic success.
Recently, a CBS “60 Minutes” show featured Darren Walker, the president of the $14 billion Ford Foundation philanthropy. The show presented Mr. Walker’s two-room childhood home in rural Texas where his mother raised him where “money was scarce, love was abundant, and education was valued above all else.” Asked about raising her children as a poor African American single mother, Ms. Walker insisted the most important thing was “education, education, education.”
It is understandable that education wasn’t a priority in West Virginia’s past as hands-on work, such as coal mining or timbering, provided good wages. But those days are over; most new occupations require good academic skills. Parents who believe that what was good enough for them will be fine for their children are short-changing their kids.
Public schools will still serve children whose parents value inclusiveness and public education, but they must also serve those with intellectual, social and emotional challenges. No matter how great our teachers are, how much we pay them, how up-to-date our buildings are, until we get more West Virginia families valuing and promoting education from K-12, too many of our public-school students will fare poorly.