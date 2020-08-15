In the current political climate with COVID-19 ravaging the nation, an economic downturn and great uncertainty for many Americans, there has never been a more pivotal time for voters to make themselves heard.
Yet the pandemic makes voting at the polls a risky, even potentially dangerous decision. We shouldn’t have to choose between our life or our vote. That’s why universal availability of absentee voting is so important in the general election.
It is good to see Secretary of State Mac Warner stand with election officials in places like Ohio, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan and recognize the need to ensure all registered voters may vote by absentee ballot. However, to ensure that people understand how to obtain those ballots, the state needs to go further.
In the June 9 primary, Warner took the affirmative step of making sure all registered voters in the state received an absentee ballot application by mail. The primary saw more than 224,000 West Virginians vote absentee, or about half of all ballots cast.
Clearly, given the choice and when made accessible, West Virginians jumped at the chance to vote absentee and the election went smoothly.
Despite that success, election officials plan to institute new procedures for the general election that will either confuse or disenfranchise voters.
First, West Virginia voters will not be mailed absentee ballot applications as they had been in the primary, a move that will likely confuse voters. Despite best efforts, word of the new process will not reach everyone. Those voters will be waiting for their application to arrive until it’s too late.
Second, in lieu of mailing applications, Warner’s office has set up a new online portal never before used in the state for people to request absentee ballots. This online portal is a great additional way to request an absentee ballot, but it’s no replacement for mailing everyone an application.
West Virginia’s population is advanced in age and largely rural. What about West Virginians who don’t have a computer or smartphone? What about those who lack reliable Internet access? This new process simply isn’t as accessible as its predecessor.
It’s also disappointing to see Warner and Gov. Jim Justice parrot President Trump’s dangerous and meritless attacks on the U.S. Postal Service, which is a crucial institution to our democracy that we have entrusted with delivery of important and confidential documents throughout our nation’s history.
Both Gov. Jim Justice and President Trump have claimed, without evidence, that absentee voting leads to fraud, among other criticisms. Enough with the attacks on our Postal Service, and enough with playing politics with our right to vote safely.
With the new absentee ballot application portal up and running this week, there is still time to fix this statewide error. Warner’s office can change course and mail applications, and/or provide literature to all registered voters explaining the new process.
There will be additional cost and labor associated with making sure every registered voter has been properly notified of their rights in this election, but the health and safety of West Virginia’s voters is worth it.
So is our democracy.