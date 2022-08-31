A few weeks ago, things were looking bleak for West Virginians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. If something didn’t change quickly, thousands of Mountaineers would face higher health care premiums or lose their coverage altogether. Fortunately, Sen. Joe Manchin was listening.
Last year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which expanded support for ACA health care premiums, making coverage accessible and affordable for millions of Americans. This support had an immediate impact as individuals and families worked to dig themselves out of the financial hole caused by COVID-19 and skyrocketing inflation. In fact, more than 14 million people enrolled in ACA coverage in 2021 alone.
While this assistance was a critical lifeline for so many Americans, including tens of thousands of West Virginians, the enhanced support was slated to expire at the end of the year. Without congressional action, 5,000 West Virginians would have lost their health coverage and 18,000 of our neighbors would have paid more for their health insurance premiums. For many working families trying to make ends meet, these steep increases would have been completely unworkable for budgets that were already being strained by rising food and energy prices. To put this in perspective, a 55-year-old couple would have had to pay almost $13,000 more per year for the same health insurance. Keep in mind that the median household income in West Virginia hovers around $48,000.
That is when Manchin stepped in to avert this looming crisis. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act that Sen. Manchin negotiated with his colleagues, the expanded support for health care coverage through the ACA has been extended for three years, providing crucial relief to our state’s most vulnerable individuals and families. Instead of having to scour their budgets to cut back on basic necessities like gas and groceries to accommodate higher health care costs, residents across the state now have a little breathing room. Maybe $13,000 per year doesn’t seem like much to some people, but for the folks who are working two jobs and stocking up on their child’s school supplies for the upcoming school year, it makes all the difference in the world.
Further, as a former county economic development director, I can say with some confidence that the benefit it provides for small and startup businesses in our state can be profound. The cost of employee/owner health insurance is often the challenge that predetermines success or failure for this important economic sector. Energizing it benefits us all.
Given how impactful this expanded support is for people who get their insurance through the ACA marketplace, it’s no surprise that the policy is overwhelmingly popular in West Virginia. In fact, 83% of West Virginia voters think protecting people from higher health care premiums should be a priority for Congress, and 40% of voters believe it should be a top priority. Thankfully, because Sen. Manchin prioritized the concerns of hardworking West Virginians, millions of Americans can rest assured that their health care costs won’t skyrocket during these difficult times.
Don Perdue is a pharmacist from Wayne County and a former member of the House of Delegates. He served as chair of the West Virginia House of Delegates Health Committee, and he was the economic development director for Wayne County.
