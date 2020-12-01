“My mom said, ‘No, it’s true. Kim and Barbie were both dead and Barbie’s mom found them.’ ” (from “Despair Love and Loss: A Journey inside West Virginia’s Opioid Crisis”)
In the late 1980s I was between jobs and travelling to various retail pharmacies in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia as an itinerant “relief” pharmacist. In doing so I became acquainted with many different forms of retail practice which, although generally consistent as to obedience to governing laws, sometimes employed policies I didn’t grasp at the time.
Like having several customers who always came in on Friday for a week’s supply of a narcotic. Or notes on others to make sure they stuck to their schedules and to not bother remonstrating with them when they didn’t and to “use your own judgment” when those situations might arise. Or pharmacies that had pre-counted bottles of controlled substances in a drawer under the counter and always (always!) full for the first of the month. The breadth and depth of the rising problem escaped me for some time, but it was a pandemic no less insistent than COVID-19.
I suppose it was around 2000 when it finally hit home with me. Finally located in a permanent job working for a large retail chain, I began to notice changes in my customers who were getting opioid prescriptions. Written for a specific days’ supply, they were coming more frequently. They began changing doctors because the one they started with either had become consumed by conscience or fear of discovery. If I tried to explain they were taking too many they became agitated and almost violently argumentative. They left my pharmacy for others perhaps less likely to restrain their growing habit. If they returned their eyes were remote and resigned, apologetic and even haunted. Still urgently imploring me to fill yet another narcotic prescription written by yet another physician, sometimes from many miles away. The excuses for early fillings began to move from the sublime to the ridiculous.
I noticed they rarely brought family members with them and, when they did, you could sense something foreign in the relationship. Some vague remoteness between parent and child or spouse, who often stood off at a distance from the transaction.
Much later (too much later) the state legislature in which I then served passed a law requiring all schedule drug transactions be posted such that “shopping” pharmacies to fill prescriptions that shouldn’t have been could be restrained. Sadly, it was a very long time before those transactions could be seen in real time. Then came the illicit “pain clinics” — places where only narcotic or controlled substances were filled and where blocks-long lines of cars were seen every Monday morning. Then every morning altogether.
Customers died (some very young), yet no real connections were made. No investigations were concluded or compounded to reveal trends. The first decade of the 21st century came and only the gravestones — mute testimony at best — began to serve witness to the horror we were neck-deep in.
Drug companies, earliest to recognize both the threat and the opportunity, began to develop drugs to take the place of addictive narcotics and touted these drugs as the “gold standard” for treatment of something called “substance use disorder.” Methadone clinics (most as for-profit enterprises) began to proliferate. On every side of the equation those profits grew. From suppliers, to drug wholesalers, to every corner of the medical community and pharmacies to, finally, funeral homes.
Public outcry grew only slowly, subverted by a drug industry bent on concealing the truth, and state and national legislatures accustomed to the huge influx of campaign funds forthcoming from it. Studies were commissioned, hearings conducted, reports were compiled, still the looming crisis (big as a blood moon by then) was systematically obscured by clouds of well-funded lobbyists descending on both state and national government.
Eventually when the problem began to be seen in our streets, our schools, our families and yes, our very mirrors, litigations began, and now only 30 years or so after the first signs had been seen. These litigations (often delayed as well by government offices charged with protecting us from the very need to litigate) now are beginning to show promise of result.
Yet guilty pleas and bankruptcies, defining the culpable and confiscating a too small amount from the bloody fingers clutching it, will never be enough to atone for the horrific damage done. The lives lost, the families forever fractured, the future darkened by the extinguishing of so many promising lights, the children left behind with little or no future at all — these, all of these require a greater reckoning than gold. Someone should have gone to jail.