After more than 44 years of marriage I have come face to face with many errors in judgement -- many omissions to my particular library of contributions to the contract. Not least of these (exposed over the past several days) was the fact that I have very rarely helped decorate our trees (plural, Mojo often puts up four or five).
This morning, however, in a rare bout of conscience after watching a tree adorning the new “grands playroom” in the basement blooming with lights and decorations planted by our personal constant gardner, I determined to assist (with appropriate supervision, of course).
The process involves locating the ornaments, digging through the numerous boxes, bags and cartons, picking out the ones that aren’t broken, making sure that hangers, strings and filaments are all in working order, then (often with some little degree of difficulty) placing them helter-skelter, willy-nilly and topsy-turvy all over the plastic evergreen. (Note: the Skelters, Nillys and Turvys having, over the years, pretty much become members of our extended family, their involvement in any project is unavoidable.)
At some point MoJo, taking out a clearly faded old tinsel and cloth Santa, exclaimed “Good Lord, this was my mother’s! It’s got to be more than 50 years old.” I looked more closely at it, even touching it briefly. At once a feeling that seemed to come from my fingers and land in my eyes brought me up short.
Fifty-plus Christmases. A half-century of family members gathered in the glow of a tree put up, lit, ornamented and viewed by all who entered in. Housed in different homes, in different states, with different audiences -- the compressed visits of dozens, if not scores, of lives.
New faces joining and others, less fortunate, departing. Shared stories wrinkled by laughter or washed by tears. A kaleidoscope of beloved and perhaps now distant memories, all created at the base of this most enduring symbol of family.
Ah, but if those ornaments could talk. If we would but listen, how much more brightly would the season shine?
