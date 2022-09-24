“Refugee: A person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape War, Persecution or Natural Disaster.”
To date more than 13 million people have had to flee the war in Ukraine. In perhaps more recognizable terms, about the population of Los Angeles, California.
At the same time, tens of thousands have died during the Russian invasion from wounds suffered in the war, many of whom were noncombatants and children. Russian and Ukrainian military (or paramilitary) soldiers and (of course, with any indiscriminate, lethal conflict) the aged, infirm and innocent.
Imagine, if you will, all the citizens of Los Angeles scattered across the United States over a period of only six months, leaving behind ruined homes, businesses, destroyed and now dormant infrastructure and all the offal remnants of war.
That and the burial mounds.
Where would they go, these expatriate Americans? Where would they “fit” into the fabric of these divided United States? What would they eat, what would they drink, where would they get treatment for any number of maladies? Where would they be able to carry and continue to reach for their dreams?
Once they have lost (paraphrasing lines from a movie) “everything they have and everything they ever will have,” what then?
The question would loom larger with each passing hour. The human anguish compounded with each setting sun. The city they knew now gone leaving nothing but the desire to return and resurrect it burning like a distant an unquenchable flame.
Of course the analogy is not perfect. America would not allow its citizens to long suffer the consequences of such a disaster. Resources would be marshaled. Funds raised. Temporary housing established throughout the U.S. Safe travel to new locations arranged. The collective compassion of an entire nation brought to bear to ease the suffering, stanch the blood, and serve the needy. We would do that, wouldn’t we?
The blood sprinkled across Ukraine “speaks more eloquently than that of Abel.” Yes, we are sending resources to help “win” the war but will we be around to respond to the Eloquence of Need. Are we truly listening?
Don Perdue is a resident of Wayne County and a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
