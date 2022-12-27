“Did anybody spill something in the den?”
The “new” year carries all of its old baggage and that destined shortly to be discharged in the care of the same handlers who beat hell out of it during the last twelve-month journey.
Dec. 26, the one after Christmas (like so many before), people across the U.S. emerged from smothering piles of wrapping paper, pajamas strewn about smelling of peppermint and pepperoni and spotted with chocolate stains. The grandchildren have been here and, by the looks of it, had a great time.
Parents prowl the premises like camp guards, some rushing to get off to work, some to look for work and some escaping it. Grandparents sip coffee and survey the damage all the while waiting for a cry of pain or emotional distress or the location of something the dogs didn’t find stuck on the carpet under the couch. All the stuff “that dreams are made of.”
This day after Christmas, somewhere between Guatemala and Matamoros other parents simply guard the camp -- and “camp” it most certainly is -- campfire, outdoor toilet, cold water washcloth bath and all.
At the border between Poland and Ukraine, adults and children travel ceaselessly west, carrying packs and babies. They ride or walk or are carried away from every Christmas Day they have ever known. Some, just as those a continent away, will never visit another, perhaps leaving the past and any future they may have had behind on the road.
This day, the one after Christmas, my grandson chirps, “What’s for breakfast, Poppi?” Someone else, far south or east of the narrow skies of West Virginia, asks simply, “What are we going to eat today?” Here it is visibly frigid outside in our neighborhood; there the whole world is cold.
The driven movement of those tribes (vastly differing languages, different cultures and different daily lives) has a common goal and destination. Likewise they share fear, remorse, even anger for their situation. Here our “tribe” shares the same but in a far less tragic and immediate way. This day, the day after Christmas, our tribe fears its neighbor’s politics; there it is its neighbor’s border security.
For all of those travelling there between the old and new years, wearied by the effort and denied the recognition of it by governments struggling with their own fish fries, their own tribes, it might be well to recall that every man woman and child of us belongs to the same one.
Don Perdue is a Wayne County resident and a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
