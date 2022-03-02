“Today (Feb. 24, 2022) Ukrainian schoolchildren were sent to school with their blood type pinned to their jackets.”
As I pen this my grandchildren are on their way to school or preschool some distance away from where I live. They are as safe as travel today will allow them to be. Likely they are in car seats with numerous safety features, Dad or Mom or a skilled bus driver is navigating, and they are thinking of their friends, their teachers, a video game or baseball practice.
They aren’t thinking of loud noises, or balls of flame and fury, of the frightened and desperate eyes of their parents and siblings. They are children of our relatively safe shores. They have a better than fighting chance of growing up healthy and enjoying lives full of ball games, of new friends, of family and first dates.
Yes, our children have things to fear. A madman with an assault weapon, abusive adults, drunken drivers, any number of things our society co-exists so painfully with. Yet they don’t have to fear an army descending upon them and propelling thousands of projectiles toward their homes. They don’t have to fear a single madman with access to hundreds of thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery and warplanes and a burning desire to “liberate” them even at the cost of their lives and limbs.
The Russian president full well knows that what he has set in motion will gather children into the same lethal net as it will soldiers and partisans. He knows that blood will flow freely and that it will include that of innocents. Every would-be conqueror from the beginning of time has known that. Yet his own desire for conquest, or achievement or fame or whatever blinds him to the blood on his hands.
I am sure the Ukrainian people have divisions not so much unlike ours here in the United States. I am sure political strife and mistrust have existed there as it does here. But not today. Today that benighted country is uniting to protect its children and their futures. Today they are pinning a child’s blood type on his/her jacket.
If I can find a replica I will pin one on mine today.
