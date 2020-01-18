The young boy reached out and, squeezing only briefly, said “You’ve got a fisherman’s hands.” At the moment it registered little. After all, it was only a brief interaction at the youth home and the day’s events (foreshadowing a new venture there) were more immediately memorable.
Later I looked at my hands and thought how, unlike my brother’s and my father’s, they seemed skinny and weak by comparison. Both of them had been physical work prodigies with hands more representative of much larger men. Capable and strong, scarred and freckled by the sun, to me they were admirable. My own, drawn by decades of working at a desk or a prescription counter, were bonier and lean and, to me, not particularly so. They seemed nondescript, generic, un-noteworthy.
This morning I thought I would look up “fisherman’s hands” in hopes of finding that the young orphan’s descriptive might lend meaning more positive to my view of myself. Something that would drive away even the small hint of shame I felt about my own.
I had no luck. Beyond religious references and photos of sharks stealing tarpon from the grasp of a sportsman (leaving all their appendages intact) I googled unfruitfully for some little time.
Then I re-opened the Sunday paper and came across the story of “the Ghost of Manzanar” — Glichi Matsamura.
A prisoner at the Manzanar Japanese Internment Camp in 1945, Matsumura died during a fishing expedition with fellow interns (prisoners with benefits?) and after a full month of searching was found and buried by other internees on the mountain he died upon. (Notably he had left his comrades to paint a watercolor of the rugged Sierra terrain he would soon give his life to. Of itself a very notable way to die.)
Glichi Matsamura was a painter. He was a man with children and at 46 had seen more than his share of trouble. Imprisoned by a nation who feared him, denied even his own home and property, marooned in an unfamiliar and stark surrounding, guarded (most of the time) by men in towers with automatic weapons, he yet was able to create in watercolor.
And fish.
I think now of his hands. Likely smaller than many other citizens. Raised in surrender. Shackled, possibly. Closed in anguish around his children’s as they left for Manzanar and caressing those same beloved at morning awakenings and the closing of many chafing days. The hands of a father, a husband, an artist and a fisherman.
So there it is. Hands spent weaving the immense tapestry of living take all shapes and all sizes dependent upon how they were used. They fail definitive description, and none is more worthy than the other. We all have stevedore’s hands, and secretary’s hands, and pianist’s hands, and surgeon’s hands. Sometimes only one and sometimes none. Sometimes supple and strong and sometimes much less so. Sometimes raised in supplication or wrung in sorrow.
The physical representation of who we are can’t reveal who we have been or who we have grown to be. What we have done or failed to do or what we dreamed of doing. It really isn’t what we do with them, but who and how, like the “Ghost of Manzanar,” we touch.