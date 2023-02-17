Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust suit against Google. This is great news for small businesses that have been harmed by what I and most others see as Google’s ad market monopoly.
For years, we have seen the corrosive effects of political and market manipulation by the largest digital platforms. The DOJ’s lawsuit is certainly an important step forward.
I often wonder how many small business bankruptcies, shadow bans and journalist layoffs will it take before our congressional representatives actually rein in Big Tech.
For the last decade, HD Media has been on the frontlines of the fight to remedy the consequences of Big Tech’s monopoly.
In 2021, we filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against Meta and Google — the first of its kind filed by a news outlet. We felt an intrinsic responsibility to demonstrate how the duopoly is manipulating the digital advertising market and stealing money from other deserving market participants.
Without antitrust legislation, small businesses will be harmed by Big Tech’s stronghold on the market. Our company owns and operates nine newspapers with supporting digital outlets in West Virginia and Virginia, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail and the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. We exist to strengthen and empower our communities with news and information they can trust and depend on.
The problem is that small businesses, advertising buyers as well as media digital sellers like newspapers, radio stations and digital agencies have no choice but to use Google’s ad exchange, advertiser network, and publisher tool. This process allows Google to pocket as much as 35% of every dollar website publishers earn from advertising.
For years Google has relied upon on this “adtech stack” as a monopolization scheme to control where advertising dollars flow and to whom.
It would be like suiting up for a game where one team competes, makes rules, acts as referee and scorekeeper and then can change the rules at any point in the game by simply sending a long “terms of service email” to their competitors.
Additionally, Google’s status poses direct costs to individuals, small businesses and advertisers. In our case we can prove that their monopolization has already significantly damaged community news outlets, local advertisers and compromised your privacy.
That is correct. Your privacy.
Not to get too far into the weeds, but Facebook parent Meta agreed to shell out $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit in late 2022 that claimed the social media giant gave third parties access to user data without their consent.
The sad fact is, HD Media is no different than most newspapers, magazines, and small businesses that depend on digital advertisements and directly suffer from Google’s market abuse. While Google has more than quintupled its earnings in the past decade, publicly traded newspapers here in the U.S. collectively saw annual advertising revenue plummet from $49.4 billion in 2005 to an estimated $9.6 billion in 2020. What makes me most frustrated is that Big Tech takes so much out of our communities and pumps back in what I consider divisiveness.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said the company wants to serve as a “lifeline for small businesses.” Nothing could be further from the truth. This tech giant is only interested in maximizing profit, no matter the cost to small businesses. That’s why we need antitrust legislation that will rein in Google’s monopolization of online advertising and finally level the playing field.
As much as Google’s unfair advertising practices harm the market, they’re also doing irreparable harm to our democracy. As I said in Accountable Tech’s Main Street Against Big Tech campaign a year ago, “If we continue to go down the road that we are doing down, we’re going to end up in a very dark world and it’s going to be one where there isn’t local journalism.”
With every local newspaper that dies from loss in revenue, we’re getting closer to that dark world. Like many in my industry, I believe in the power of free and open journalism to break down barriers and strengthen democracy. Most importantly, it empowers every reader to make their home community a little better. For the sake of local businesses, journalism, and our democracy, I hope the lawsuit will bring to light Big Tech’s abuses and empower our voices in Congress to update our antitrust laws.