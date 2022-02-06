When I was given the opportunity to be president of HD Media a little more than a year ago, I pledged to look through our customers’ eyes to create a world-class experience for all. The emphasis was on being that local platform to which people turn to be informed, educated and engaged with all that is going on within our region. I wanted to help provide new and exciting products as well as enhancements to our current products while also helping to transform our company’s culture.
Our employees are our most precious asset. There is a direct connection between our cultivation of a diverse product with our employees’ unique talents and local views and our company’s continuing success. Our commitment to our readers is to bring them in-depth local content and to do all we can to improve the customer experience on all our platforms. This is and will continue to be my highest priority.
I believe leaders should be three things above all else: collaborative, inclusive and creative. Collaboration has always been important to me. This is why we have assembled the most amazing leadership team around that focuses on content, sales, circulation, marketing, technology and our facilities. This team of leaders in combination with their team of employees has allowed us to continue to provide a world-class product and evolve in an ever-changing and challenging market.
So, what exactly have we done over this past year?
First, we have listened to you.
Slightly more than a year ago, in response to many readers, we returned to use of The Associated Press wire service, which allowed us to expand on the content we provide in news, sports and pop culture.
When we say we are committed to listening to our readers, we mean it. We formed a consumer Advisory Board which meets monthly to provide strategic business advice to management in areas of marketing, digital and print circulation; editorial content and direction; and reporting and story ideas, while helping foster and develop community relationships that will ensure the viability of our local products for years to come.
We created a fun and exciting partnership with Blue & Gold News to provide additional West Virginia University sports coverage and in-depth focus on all that’s happening with the Mountaineers in all our products.
We filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google and Facebook, a movement that has grown to include more than 200 newspapers in an effort to combat the unfair business practices that have severely affected the ability of news organizations to compete in the digital market.
We grew our media family by purchasing the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News Sentinel.
To keep up with the changing environment of how people consume the news, we formed a digital task force, created a digital room, added a digital editor position and hired a digital sales specialist and digital reporter-social media manager.
To streamline our HD Media operation, we consolidated our copy desk, made up of the copy editors who do such a great job producing both our dailies and all our weeklies. We auctioned off our former Herald-Dispatch building in Huntington and moved into a new site just off Interstate 64 between Huntington and Barboursville. We’ve added three reporters to our ranks.
We began printing Wally’s & Wimpy’s sports digest as well as offering it in all our weekly papers as a bonus to get your sports fix.
In one of our most exciting partnerships, RSN (Regional Sports Network) established its new headquarters inside the Charleston Gazette-Mail building. RSN produces and livestreams two to three high school contests each week on all our platforms and has brought great engagement and new viewers to our websites. RSN provided a fantastic complement to our state-leading high school sports coverage. All games are archived on our websites. They drew more than 214,000 viewers over the past season.
Speaking of streaming, we also welcomed The Media Center and Dan Shreve into our building at 1001 Virginia St. E. in Charleston. Not only will they stream high school and college athletics on our platforms, but parades, talk shows and more. The Charleston Christmas Parade was the first of its kind and has reached more than 20, 000 viewers. Also, we streamed the Kanawha Valley Majorette Festival and provided the Touchdown City and WVU Basketball podcasts. We have reached more than 150,000 Facebook followers, more than 17,000 Instagram followers and more than 300,000 viewers on our streamed events, equating to more than 2.5 million minutes viewed. That’s not to mention our average of 500,000 monthly unique users combined on all our platforms.
Lastly, in what we know to be a difficult situation for everyone across the spectrum, we did our part to ensure a safe working environment for our staff and for customers who visit our offices. We encouraged employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested weekly, a tough step in tough times but one that ensured we backed our words in editorials with our actions in our workplace.
None of these changes would have been possible without all our employees’ continued commitment to do the best job we can to provide the best products possible. It is incredibly important to build HD Media with a diversity of people, perspectives and experiences while utilizing all our employees’ strengths.
Make no mistake, these are difficult days in our state, our country and our industry. But we are confident that like West Virginians, we are built for the long haul. Our institutions boast rich histories, and our company has risen to meet every challenge. We are ready to meet still more.
Our goal is to have our content and service set us apart. We must continue to evolve by investing in products, people and resources. We are committed to making our company more market-driven, future-focused and engaging while maintaining and elevating the high journalistic standards for which we for so long have been known.
We thank you, our readers, for giving us the opportunity to continue to do what we do best. With your help, we know there’s no limit to what we can achieve.