Nobody needs to tell you about inflation. You’re seeing it every day. Everything costs more, from gas to get to work to groceries to feed your families to utilities to keep your homes cool in the middle of this heat wave.

In the newspaper industry, we are feeling it, too. Everything costs more. It’s not just the gas to cover assignments, make appointments and deliver the paper. It’s the newsprint that rolls across our presses, the ink we use for our pages and every other supply you can name.

Doug Skaff Jr. is president of HD Media LLC, which owns The Herald-Dispatch, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and several weekly newspapers in West Virginia.

