Nobody needs to tell you about inflation. You’re seeing it every day. Everything costs more, from gas to get to work to groceries to feed your families to utilities to keep your homes cool in the middle of this heat wave.
In the newspaper industry, we are feeling it, too. Everything costs more. It’s not just the gas to cover assignments, make appointments and deliver the paper. It’s the newsprint that rolls across our presses, the ink we use for our pages and every other supply you can name.
There’s even more. Across our industry, our primary source of revenue, print advertising, is in freefall.
In 2005, industrywide print ad revenue was $49.4 billion. In 2020, for the first time since 1976, it was less than $10 billion.
You can imagine how devastating that is. We are talking about the combination of a more than 40-year low in revenue with 40-year highs in inflation. That’s why the largest 15 companies in our industry have shed more than 200 papers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
And the effects are still unfolding. This year alone, our costs have soared 40%.
But here’s the deal. We are committed to what we do. We are committed to growing our company, to continuing to provide the world-class journalism that makes our products some of the best in the business. In fact, we are committed to getting better.
Doing that in today’s times means we must make hard choices. Given the skyrocketing cost of paper, do we surrender another day of print for our daily newspapers in Charleston and Huntington?
If you’ve been in business, you know headcount is the quickest way to cut costs. Do we consider that alternative?
Our answer to these questions is no. We know many of you still value the print newspaper. We know we have great people at our company, and we need them to continue their important work. In fact, we want even more feet on the street working for you.
So, here’s what we’re doing:
Effective Aug. 1, rates for home delivery of our print products will increase $2 a month and 50 cents a copy for single-edition purchase. Some of the additional revenue will help offset dramatically increased costs for our carriers, all independent contractors. We will continue to look for efficiencies across our delivery network.
The television book that we published Sundays in the Charleston Gazette-Mail will cease publication Aug. 1. We will continue to publish television grids in the daily newspaper.
We also are making plans for expansion as we continue to adapt and evolve as a multimedia company.
We are offering an increasing array of digital products, including video. Events streaming has provided us increased audience engagement and an area of revenue growth.
We are forming strategic partnerships with some of the best-known companies both locally and across the state and country. This applies not only to the business side of our operation but to editorial as we work with West Virginia and Marshall University journalism students to help advance their educations.
Our newsroom is working on a strategy to grow our digital news team, repurposing positions so that we can add reporters when everyone else is cutting. Our advertising department’s newest digital sales platform will help us ensure we connect consumers wherever they are in the purchasing cycle with local businesses. Our circulation department is committed to attracting and retaining carriers so we can improve customer service.
We are resuming publishing land transfers and marriage records, something readers have told us they want.
The work is constant, just starting in some cases and ongoing in others. We are striving to enhance the online experience in all our digital products. We want the best in delivery, both online and in print. Excellence is always our goal.
That’s not one easily reached in conditions like we face in our country and our business. But we are dedicated to always growing, always getting better. With your help and support, we know we will emerge with you from these difficult days stronger than ever.
Doug Skaff Jr. is president of HD Media LLC, which owns The Herald-Dispatch, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and several weekly newspapers in West Virginia.
