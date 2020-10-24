My name is DuRon Jackson. I am a Democrat running for Huntington City Council at large.
I know Huntington is a great place to live and I want to be part of the growth and development. I believe there is a lot of potential and opportunity that we can create. The support that has been shown during this crisis has to be carried on when times are good. We have to strengthen our local economy by supporting our small businesses while creating new business opportunities. We also have to focus on the revitalization of the whole city. We will address the dilapidated housing issues by creating a program that identifies the funding necessary to renovate the houses with potential and demolishing the ones past the point of no return.
The issue with keeping our streets clean could be solved by creating cleaning crews that literally go around every day picking up trash. They would go neighborhood by neighborhood in each district cleaning up the streets and alleyways. They could coordinate with the city and help keep the vacant buildings’ grass cut as well as notifying the city of these properties’ lack of upkeep.
I would also like to see a culture shift. Every time you turn around there is something negative being said about Huntington and/or West Virginia. Just recently I saw where we are the most unhappy and unhealthy state. It seems to me we start believing it. We need to support one another and get our sense of pride back. We need to figure it out that no one is coming to save us, and blaming each other is not a solution. We have to come together and work together with common goals. We need to realize we are stronger together and it’s not your way or my way but the right way.