Plans are in the works to make 20th Street in Huntington a safer area for pedestrians. It’s a good start to improving safety around the Marshall University campus, but it’s only a start. The long-term solution will involve a wider area and more public awareness.
Last week, a committee of the Huntington City Council gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed pedestrian crosswalk at 20th Street and 4th Avenue. Following studies, more safety measures may be added to the area.
Public Works Director Jim Insco told committee members that a 40-foot median could be built in the middle turn lane of 20th Street so crossing pedestrians can safely stop before crossing the remaining lanes. Pedestrians would be able to trigger nearby signs to begin flashing before they cross to alert motorists in the area.
“If you’ve traveled on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues, sometimes the speeding can get a little … ridiculous, just to be perfectly honest with you,” Insco said.
The lowest of four bids for the project was $151,906.01 from Neighborgall Construction of Huntington and includes the crosswalk, median work and signage. As 20th Street is a city street, the City of Huntington would pay for the project.
In a short time span during the fall semester at Marshall, a professor was injured when he was struck while crossing the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. A few days later, a student was struck and killed on 3rd Avenue.
The undeniable fact is that 3rd and 5th avenues are high-speed urban traffic corridors because that is what they were designed to be. Since construction of Joan C. Edwards Stadium and its large parking lot about 30 years ago, 20th Street also has become an area of concern for pedestrian-vehicle interactions.
As was noted here last fall, the human element is the major component in correcting this problem. Whatever solutions are proposed to the problem of pedestrian safety around the Marshall campus must be realistic. People don’t always respond in ways planners and highway engineers desire or expect.
For now and after the changes are made to 20th Street, it’s up to students and other pedestrians to be watchful and careful as they cross the street. Intoxicated, distracted and careless drivers will always be among us. No amount of re-engineering streets can negate that fact.
Drivers, too, must be aware that pedestrians make mistakes. Vehicle operators must prepare for that possibility.
As distasteful as it will be to many people, an increased law enforcement presence is necessary. People speed. Pedestrians jaywalk. Drivers don’t yield to pedestrians. They run lights. Deterrence of some sort is necessary.
This problem was a long time in the making. The changes to 20th Street could be part of the solution here, but answers to the problem on 3rd and 5th avenues will be more difficult to find. Finding a solution won’t be easy, and it will require time and changes in behavior.