Some events are of such importance that they define how America lives for a generation or more. That list includes Black Friday, Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination, man walking on the moon, Kent State, the Challenger explosion and most recently, Sept. 11, 2001, condensed into shorthand as 9/11.
As with those other events, people old enough to remember that day can tell you where they were when they heard the news that an airliner had flown into one of two towers at the World Trade Center. Many of us watched the morning news programs and saw a second airliner hit the second tower. Not long after, we heard about one that crashed into the Pentagon, and then one into a field at Shanksville, Pa.
The number of lives lost that day -- 2,977 innocent victims --was tragic enough, but what this nation lost among those individuals was equally tragic. The Huntington area remembers who Paul Ambrose was and what he could have been. Likewise the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 who stormed the cockpit and prevented it from destroying the White House or the Capitol were a great loss to us all.
That day changed us. Other than the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, terrorism was something that happened elsewhere, and even that was perpetrated by one of our own This was different. What happened in the Middle East had come to our shores. Our open society became security conscious, sometimes to the point of paranoia. When news photographers taking pictures of bridges were approached by police asking what they were doing and why, it became apparent al-Qaida had gotten our attention. But we also got theirs, from the flags flying everywhere to military action in the Middle East to neutralize that terrorist group.
9/11 awakened us to how vulnerable an open and trusting society could be, but it also turned us into a suspicious one. On Sept. 10, people could walk into government buildings freely and not be interrogated or searched. Today access to offices where the people’s business is conducted is more strictly controlled. To some that’s a benefit; to most of us, it’s a loss.
Here on the 20th anniversary of that day we are in danger of using this as the last significant one that people mark before they shrug their shoulders and see it as just another day, eclipsed by another life-changing event such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So how do we remember 9/11? First, we honor the memory of the victims and heroes of that day. Then we remember what evil people did to us, and we take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again, but we don’t let those steps change who we are as a people.
This is still the United States of America, land of the free and home of the brave, and it will take more than 19 airplane hijackers to change that.