Here we are, less than two weeks away from celebrating the first anniversary of temporary measures to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus, and it looks like things are getting better.
Last week Gov. Jim Justice decided some businesses could allow more customers inside because of the declining number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Bars and restaurants may now operate at 75% capacity instead of 50%. Social gatherings may increase from 25 people to 75. Grocery stores may allow six people inside per 1,000 square feet of floor space, up from three. Retailers and other small businesses likewise may double the number of customers allowed inside, from two per 1,000 square feet to four.
That’s because of the increasing number of people receiving vaccinations for the coronavirus and the falling number of people who are testing positive.
Restrictions are loosening elsewhere. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has decided the Cincinnati Reds can operate 42,271-seat Great American Ball Park at 30% capacity, compared to no fans last year.
That’s good news, of course.
The flip side of that is that the restaurant industry has yet to recover from government-mandated shutdowns, as noted by The Herald-Dispatch business reporter Fred Pace in Sunday’s edition. Chris and Laura Dixon, owners of two restaurants in Cabell County, are surveying bars and restaurants in the area to determine what the pandemic-related restrictions did to their businesses, and the results are not good.
“With the data collected so far, I am seeing a 40% to 60% loss in revenue when compared to 2019,” Chris Dixon, owner of Christopher’s Eats in Barboursville, told Pace. “Some are even more, like 70% to 80% on the low side. On the employment side, I heard from one establishment that would normally have 10 employees and currently have only two.”
The Dixons say they are motivated to speak out simply because the state shutdowns early on during the pandemic and the state restrictions restaurants and bars have been working under for a year now have been devastating to these establishments’ bottom lines and ability to provide jobs.
“These restrictions have pinched the revenue we would normally be able to make,” said Chris Dixon “We are all struggling to stay afloat and keeping as many people employed as possible. We are trying to get together to create our own voice so that we can figure out to work with the state to gain back some of that revenue we lost due to the state’s pandemic mandates.”
Measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus ended up helping large businesses and those that operate mainly online while it harmed those that require face-to-face contact.
So did we overreact, or was the coronavirus worse than what we thought a year ago? Let’s see how things go in the next month or so before we answer that question. It does appear we have turned the corner and we can expect a summer that’s closer to normal.