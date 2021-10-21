Congratulations to students in Marshall University’s Master of Science in Forensic Science program, who achieved the highest collective score in the nation on the Forensic Science Assessment Test given April 12.
The national exam is conducted by the American Board of Criminalists. It tests general forensic science knowledge among undergraduate and graduate students, who are allowed three hours to answer 220 multiple-choice questions. Topics include general sciences, history of forensics, statistics, law, ethics, laboratory operations, DNA, drug identification, toxicology, fingerprints, questioned documents, fire debris and crime scene analysis, among others.
“Our students’ performance on the exam demonstrates the amount of hard work the students put into their studies and the faculty put into their teaching,” said Catherine Rushton, Ph.D., director of the forensic science program at Marshall.
The forensic science program at Marshall has proven it is a true center of excellence and an academic program Marshall can boast of. As baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean said, “It ain’t bragging if you can do it.”
As good as that news was, it’s been buried by two other developments at Marshall. One is the ongoing search for a new president. The other is the recent athletic realignment involving six members of Conference USA who could be moving to the American Athletic Conference. That development has Marshall officials trying to determine who the school’s athletic peers will be in the coming years.
It’s not surprising that the success of the forensic science program has drawn less attention than the upcoming athletic conference realignment. It may be for the best, as it reduces outside interference in an important and successful academic discipline.
The five finalists for president have all visited the campus and met with the university’s various constituencies. Now the Board of Governors must choose a president and negotiate terms of employment.
The important thing for the new president is to preserve and protect Marshall’s premier academic programs and to shore up those that are lagging. Academics are the basis of a university’s existence, and their needs must take priority. The president of a state-supported university must keep the governor, the Legislature and donors happy, but his or her first priority must be ensuring that students who take out thousands of dollars in loans for an education get their money’s worth.
