The advent of inexpensive and easy-to-use video technology and the ease of dissemination of those images has brought something to law enforcement that its officers and executives are not used to: accountability.

From Rodney King to George Floyd to YouTube channels devoted to police’s lies, excessive use of force and other abuse of authority, those who enforce laws are learning that more eyes are watching them now. But it was an old-fashioned means of communication — an anonymous letter — that has brought down the head of the West Virginia State Police and accused people at the highest levels of that agency of wrongdoing.

