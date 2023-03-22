The advent of inexpensive and easy-to-use video technology and the ease of dissemination of those images has brought something to law enforcement that its officers and executives are not used to: accountability.
From Rodney King to George Floyd to YouTube channels devoted to police’s lies, excessive use of force and other abuse of authority, those who enforce laws are learning that more eyes are watching them now. But it was an old-fashioned means of communication — an anonymous letter — that has brought down the head of the West Virginia State Police and accused people at the highest levels of that agency of wrongdoing.
Already Gov. Jim Justice has accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill, who had served in that post since Justice took office in 2017. Justice appointed Jack Chambers, the deputy director of the Capitol police, as interim superintendent and directed him to conduct “an all-out investigation” to replace one that began last month when the allegations surfaced.
The list of accusations is sickening because these are the people we trust to enforce our laws fairly and without favor. But Justice himself acknowledged Monday that at least some of these accusations could be true.
These are some of the accusations that Justice listed:
n That a State Police employee hid a video camera in the women’s locker room at a State Police facility in Kanawha County. When a thumb drive with the video was discovered, one trooper stomped it with his foot. “Now we’ve got law enforcement officers destroying evidence,” Justice said.
n That a man was playing a video machine with a trooper close by. As the man got up to go to the restroom, an envelope with him fell out of his seat. The trooper picked up the envelope and kept the money inside, which amounted to theft, Justice said.
n A man died along Interstate 81 under questionable circumstances. Justice wouldn’t give further details, but a quick internet search shows that on Feb. 14, a Maryland man was walking along I-81 when he was stopped by State Police. He struggled with more than one trooper, became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the Associated Press, three troopers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s completion.
n In November 2018, a police dashcam video showed an officer kicking and punching a handcuffed teenage boy on the ground and kneeling on his shoulder during a traffic stop in the Eastern Panhandle.
Justice didn’t address other allegations, including financial mismanagement and sexual affairs involving high-ranking State Police officials that led to at least one physical altercation.
As this involves possible criminal activity, much of the investigation into alleged wrongdoing at the State Police will be out of sight of the public until it reaches court. This does not, however, absolve Justice of his responsibility to keep the public informed as much as possible without compromising the criminal investigations and prosecutions. Undoubtedly it is an uncomfortable situation for him and his friends, but maintaining the public’s trust in its law enforcement agencies is crucial. Sweeping this scandal under the rug will only damage that trust and perhaps even destroy it.
According to an old saying that long predates the Spider-Man comic books, with great power comes great responsibility. Technology allows us to add a corollary: With great power comes great accountability. Now is the time for accountability at the West Virginia State Police, including whatever criminal prosecutions may be necessary.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.