Longtime Huntington residents or visitors might have a difficult time imagining 3rd Avenue without the large buildings of the former ACF factory looming over it, but that time is coming.
Demolition of 18 obsolete buildings on the ACF property is set to begin before Thanksgiving, Mayor Steve Williams announced Tuesday.
Williams announced the demolition plans in a Tuesday panel that was part of the West Virginia Brownfields Conference. Williams also said he expects the site to receive its certificate of cleanup completion from the Department of Environmental Protection early next year if not sooner.
Dawn Seeburger, a licensed remediation specialist with experience in brownfield development, said all but three buildings on the property will be demolished. One is a warehouse that can be retained for redevelopment. The other two, a former weld shop and a former machine shop, have historical value.
Williams said a “major amount” of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to clear the future site of the Marshall University baseball stadium on the former Flint Group Pigments property near the ACF site.
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority bought the 42-acre property last year for $3.12 million. It was part of a plan to redevelop that property and the surrounding area into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ, from 3rd Avenue to the Ohio River.
Redeveloping ACF and the neighboring area won’t be easy, but demolishing the old factory is a start. It’s also a good start on Huntington’s use of its $40 million in American Rescue Plan money.
It wasn’t that long ago that hundreds of people worked at the ACF plant producing hundreds of covered-hopper rail cars each year. They were union members who lived in nearby HIghlawn or as far away as Salt Rock. But as often happened in Huntington and elsewhere in this region beginning in the 1970s, changes in markets and corporate strategies brought an end to those jobs.
The ACF buildings are a reminder of what Huntington was, but the longer they sit empty, they are also a reminder of what Huntington needs to become. Clearing the land is one step. Williams has three years left on his third term in office, and he cannot run again in 2024. Barring a miracle announcement before he leaves, the next mayor will need to carry on this work into its next phases. Redeveloping this property the right way will have a great impact on Huntington and the entire region — perhaps as great as ACF did.
