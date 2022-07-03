“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume, among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
Those words begin the Declaration of Independence. The holiday we call Independence Day or the Fourth of July is to honor the adoption of that document and all that came after it. Yet how many Americans recognize the words in that first paragraph?
These words in the second paragraph are more familiar: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
There is a lot of meaning in those 55 words. Nearly 250 years later, we still argue over what they mean to us today and what they will mean to the next generation. We cannot agree on the role of guns in 21st century society, when an embryo or fetus attains personhood and a multitude of other questions. “Out of many, one,” our national motto says, but sometimes that seems more fantasy than reality.
So what would John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock and the 52 other signers of the Declaration of Independence think of these United States of America today? Undoubtedly they would be proud of some things they see and dismayed at others. They would marvel at the technological achievements Americans have given the world. Their opinions would be mixed on our cultural achievements. And they would be amazed at how the 13 colonies they declared to be “Free and Independent States” had grown to be the world’s only nation that is both a military and economic superpower. All this was because of the document they read to the public 246 years ago that upended everything people had been taught about how government gets its power.
They would see a nation with great attributes and great faults. We’re nowhere near perfect, but we do make progress from time to time. And we regress sometimes, too.
The Declaration of Independence closes with, “And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”
Note “to each other.” Independence Day is a holiday for all Americans — not only for presidents, our war dead, laborers, veterans or other groups. It’s a day to celebrate our past and our future. To honor the principles this nation was founded on while becoming a better people.
Amid the fireworks and the cookouts and the reunions and all else that goes with a three-day weekend, we need to keep that in mind. The United States of America is a work in progress. It’s far from finished. It may take another 246 years, so let’s keep trying today, tomorrow and in the years ahead.