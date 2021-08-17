The question of who controls West Virginia’s only airport with a grass runway is about to be answered. The best part is that it was settled out of court and it should end a dispute that wouldn’t go away.
Last week, the Cabell County Commission unanimously agreed to sell the Robert Newlon Airport property to the Cabell County Airport Authority Inc. as the interim buyer for $200,000. The authority will then sell the property to Robert Newlon Airport Inc., which is owned by Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the airport.
Bailey began managing the airport in 2006, and he has built several businesses there. But in recent months, something happened that caused the commission to question how Bailey came to control the property and whether the county should take control instead.
In June, the three commissioners voted to move forward with litigation after Bailey refused to purchase the property for $200,000. They passed a resolution that sought to shut down two businesses on the property the commission says are operating illegally and without approval. Those businesses were the West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing.
The agreement reached last week came after months of debate and negotiations. Several times the commission chambers were filled with people asking commissioners why they wanted to shut Bailey’s operation down when, in their view, he had done so much to improve the airport.
If all goes well, last week’s agreement ends that controversy.
“There is no constructive reason to rehash this debate,” said Thomas Scarr, a Huntington attorney representing Bailey. “We are glad to have finally reached this point.”
Once papers are signed and money changes hands, Bailey will be free to continue his businesses there without political interference. The downside is that the airport operation could be affected by construction of a new bridge across the Ohio River there at Lesage. The state has been studying that possibility; the preferred site has not been selected.
But that’s a worry for another time.
The public may never know the full story of what triggered all this. The whole situation with the county airport authority — with leases and subleases and all — can charitably be described as a mess. An unfunded board, forgotten and with no oversight and no budget, was a problem waiting to happen.
In hindsight, it’s easy to say a grass airfield was too small of an operation for the county to become involved in. Other counties in this region have small airports, but they have paved runways and are larger operations and more insulated from political infighting, and they are almost impossible to overlook.
As far as local government operations go, this one was too easy to forget about until something caught the commission’s attention. It should be over now. Bailey can focus on his business, and the commission can focus on its other duties.