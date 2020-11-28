What’s going on with Robert Newlon Airpark in Lesage is a complicated matter that will probably keep lawyers busy for the next two months.
Tuesday morning, the Cabell County Commission was to vote on a resolution to dissolve the Cabell County Airport Authority. The resolution stated the airport authority was granted power to enter contracts relative to the airport but was not given specific authority to bind the commission to any contract.
It’s complicated, but the question of the airport’s future involves determining who is authorized to lease the property and at what terms.
Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the airpark, began managing the state’s only grass runway airport in 2006 under a 30-year lease agreement with the airport authority. He and others attended Tuesday’s commission meeting to protest the proposed resolution.
“I invested all my earnings into that place, invested my time to get it going, and we have developed a place for tourism,” said Bailey, whose lease with the airport has allowed him to invest in improvements there.
“We got people from literally all over the world come here to skydive, watch airplanes, camp, participate in festivals, listen to live music and eat great food, along with so many other fun events and activities. Now they are trying to take it all away without reimbursing me for anything I have done there.”
What is at stake is more than merely who operates the airport. As Bailey noted, Robert Newlon Airpark has become a tourist destination in Cabell County.
Several people spoke in favor of keeping the status quo. Among them was James Dodrill, a member of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, which operates Yeager Airport in Charleston.
“I am not here in my official capacity, but as a private citizen and pilot of 40 years,” he told the commission.
Dodrill said student pilots from Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School, which is on track to open in fall 2021, would benefit from keeping Robert Newlon Airpark open.
“They will be able to learn how to land and take off from a soft field,” he said.
At the end of the public speaking portion of the meeting, commission President Nancy Cartmill explained the commissioners have the authority to dissolve the authority, appoint a new authority if they choose, or run the airport themselves. Commissioner Jim Morgan suggested the commission not act immediately but instead take the time to gather more information and allow interested parties to compile information the commission needs before making a decision. He proposed tabling the resolution until the commission’s scheduled meeting of Feb. 11, 2021. His suggestion passed unanimously.
That was the best option for the commission and for the public. Robert Newlon Airpark may be a small operation compared with other airports in the region, but it’s an important one for the local economy and for local recreation. This is a decision that will need more public input and more public deliberation than has happened so far.