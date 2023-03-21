Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown discusses the plans for a multi-level parking garage deck on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The new structure will connect the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.
Huntington Tri-State Airport has a good problem: It needs more parking and better access for all the traffic it’s getting.
The first phase would realign the airport’s access road, said Brent Brown, the airport’s director. The road would be moved to the west, which would square off the existing parking lot, provide a better footprint to build a parking structure and lower the overflow lot at the top of the hill. In the process, it would create another 400 spaces for the overflow lot, Brown said. That would cost about $14 million, he said.
The second phase would be building the parking structure. It would connect to the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council and executive director of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority, said the airport authority has identified the parking garage as a high-priority project.
“With Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College’s new aviation maintenance technology training program now operating on the airfield, it only makes sense for us to pursue this project. We want to improve the experience for everyone that flies out of HTS,” Lieving told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace.
“We also have plans to develop property on the south side of the runway. Our goal is to attract a maintenance repair and overhaul company to the site. This type of business would bring new jobs and new investment to the airport and would offer employment opportunities for graduates of the AMT program.”
About 30 years ago, the airport’s future was in question as state officials were planning a new airport in Lincoln County to replace Tri-State and Yeager airports. They didn’t want to say “replace,” but that was the obvious goal of their plans. But the regional airport died for lack of support when it was downsized to the point where it offered nothing more than Tri-State and Yeager offered at the time.
The regional airport idea is dead and buried. Now Tri-State Airport is planning for a future that was scarcely envisioned during that debate.
As with many other local enterprises, Tri-State’s future has become more and more connected to that of Marshall University. The aviation maintenance program is one example of that.
These improvements as explained by Brown and Lieving will rely on financial help from the federal and state governments. It’s likely that competition for that help will ramp up as Congress deals with a high level of spending now and as state officials cheer tax cuts.
But the process must continue. Tri-State Airport is important to this region’s economy, and preparing for a prosperous future there cannot be pushed aside amid all the other demands for state and federal money.
