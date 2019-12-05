The Tri-State area received some good news Tuesday when Cleveland-Cliffs announced it will buy AK Steel in a $1.1 billion stock deal.
Buried in the announcement was this comment by Lourenco Goncalves, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Cliffs: “Cliffs’ existing strong balance sheet and self-sufficiency in pellets for the combined company provide flexibility to pursue additional growth opportunities, including the potential future utilization of the blast furnace in Ashland to produce merchant pig iron, an opportunity neither company could pursue on a standalone basis.”
The announcement that the acquisition could mean AK Steel’s Ashland Works might not shut down at the end of the year as planned is good news for the area.
“There’s a sense of optimism. Now we need to see how good of news it is,” said Tim Gibbs, president and CEO of the Ashland Alliance, which functions as a chamber of commerce and an economic development agency.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota.
AK Steel is one of the largest steel makers in the nation. It began as a joint venture of Armco Inc. and Kawasaki Steel Corp. in 1989. AK Steel became a freestanding company and later acquired Armco.
AK Steel produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets.
Tuesday’s announcement said the combined company will have a presence across the entire manufacturing process, from mining to pelletizing to the development and production of finished high-value steel products.
“The potential startup of pig iron manufacturing at AK Steel’s facility in Ashland, Kentucky, would create future opportunities for pellet demand and more metallics products without significant additional capital expenditures,” the announcement said.
Gibbs said having the Ashland Works produce pig iron instead of steel would take it back to its roots, as the operation was established to produce pig iron.
Cleveland-Cliffs plans to use the Ashland Works to help it take back markets that have been lost to overseas competition, Gibbs said.
“They predominantly listed the assets as something significant. That’s a very, very positive thing,” he said.
As Gibbs said, there will an upside. To be determined is how big that upside will be, he said.
At present, any upside is better than having hundreds of acres of steel mill sitting idle and hundreds of steelworkers and others unemployed or forced into early retirement.
More than three years ago, AK Steel idled most of its Ashland operations, including the blast furnace. It continued to operate a single hot dip galvanizing coating line with 260 employees. Last month, 184 of those workers were laid off. The final 76 employees’ last day was to be Dec. 31.
Details of what happens next in Ashland have yet to be announced. The steel market is a tough one, but some companies are investing so they can remain competitive.
Nothing is certain about how this acquisition will help the Ashland area and the greater Tri-State, but we can certainly celebrate the fact that a major employer in the region has new hopes for recovery.