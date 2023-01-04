The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The sheriff’s departments of at least two of West Virginia’s most populous counties don’t have body cameras for their officers or dash cams for their vehicles. That needs to change.

State police and city police have body cams and dash cams, but county sheriffs don’t in part because of cost. Many people in the public may have assumed they did, but after the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy Friday evening, they learned that’s not the case.

