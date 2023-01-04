The sheriff’s departments of at least two of West Virginia’s most populous counties don’t have body cameras for their officers or dash cams for their vehicles. That needs to change.
State police and city police have body cams and dash cams, but county sheriffs don’t in part because of cost. Many people in the public may have assumed they did, but after the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy Friday evening, they learned that’s not the case.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said none of the department’s cruisers has dash cameras and deputies do not have body cameras. He told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace he would be willing to talk with the county commission about buying them if money is available. All three commissioners — Kelli Sobonya, John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell — told Pace they are open to the idea.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department also does not have body or dash cameras for deputies.
“We had them in the early ’90s, but they broke down and were never repaired,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told Pace.
Rutherford said his department applied for a state grant, but it was turned down about three weeks ago.
“It’s an expensive project,” he said. “We estimated about $1.2 million for the equipment and a staff position to file, store and retrieve information for the courts and Freedom of Information Act requests.”
Rodney Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said his organization does not keep data on the counties that have body and dash cameras for deputies.
“It’s agency by agency, depending on funding,” he said. “I’d say many are in the same situation as Kanawha and Cabell counties.”
Both Miller and Rutherford say without some kind of state or federal grant, it’s nearly impossible for a county to find the funds.
“Even if you try to spread the costs out over a three-year period, it’s still hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Rutherford said. “Without federal or state grant assistance, it’s hard for counties to come up with the funding needed to do it.”
The matter of dash cams and body cams goes beyond accident investigations. It’s a way to protect law enforcement, and it’s a way to protect the public from officers who abuse their authority or who go beyond what the law allows them to do. In short, it’s about accountability for all involved.
A law enforcement officer without a body cam or a cruiser without a dash cam is like a business without a website. In today’s society, it’s expected. Cameras enhance safety and accountability. They are an expected expense for law enforcement agencies.
As they prepare for their annual session, legislators will be deluged with requests for money from this year’s anticipated budget surplus. Reserving part of that surplus for dash cams and body cams would be a logical request.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.