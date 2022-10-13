Amendment 4 on the West Virginia general election ballot comes down to a basic question: Who do you trust to have the final say on policies affecting West Virginia’s public schools?
The Legislature appropriates money to run the schools, and it enacts laws that set the basic framework for how schools will operate, but policies set by the state Board of Education determine curriculum, personnel matters and other day-to-day decisions that go into operating schools.
West Virginians often complain about the quality of education their children receive in schools. In the chain of authority that includes teachers, principals, superintendents, county school boards, the state superintendent and the state school board, parents can be frustrated in trying to effect actual change. Bureaucracy resists change, so change comes slowly.
This is where the Legislature is willing to step in and take a more active role in setting or overseeing the policies that schools must follow.
This is the ballot summary of Amendment 4, the Education Accountability Amendment: “The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
This doesn’t say legislators would set rules and policies. It says legislators would approve, amend or reject them “in whole or in part.” Does that apply only to rules made after the election, or would the Legislature have authority to review or change rules now in effect? Would the Legislature be free to write its own rules?
The Legislature has a lot to do in its regular 60-day session. Barring a special session, the amount of work it can do well in that window is limited. Does it need the added responsibility of writing, reviewing, amending or rejecting the myriad of decisions the state school board makes the rest of the year? That doesn’t sound like a recipe for the “thorough and efficient” school system the state constitution requires.
Would the state even need a state school board if the amendment is adopted and zealous legislators dive into the minutiae of school policy?
Amendment 4 may be the best way for parents and other caregivers to exert more influence on local schools to make them more responsive or accountable. Or it may send the education establishment wherever the winds of partisan politics blow in any given time between legislative elections.
Voters can keep the status quo or take a chance on constant change.
