Every week, it seems, there is an announcement that the transition to electric vehicles is moving along. And each week there’s another warning that this transition has a myriad of economic and social costs that aren’t being talked about by the people pushing hardest for the change.
Officials in at least two states that voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are among those saying their grids are not ready for the demands his plans will place on them.
Tuesday, the Associated Press reported the federal Department of Transportation said it had approved plans from 17 states for the deployment of EV chargers.
The other 33 states had already had their plans approved, so the approval of the final 17 states’ plans triggers the release of $1.5 billion in federal funds to all jurisdictions nationwide — or $5 billion over five years — to install or upgrade 500,000 chargers along 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and ... we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He said the plans will “help ensure that Americans in every part of the country — from the largest cities to the most rural communities — can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”
However, some states aren’t sure their electric grids are up to the challenge supplying enough electricity for so many EVs, the AP reported.
“Capacity will become a concern in future years as charging infrastructure and EVs become more ubiquitous,” New Mexico said in its plan.
Vermont wrote, “Unmanaged or unplanned for EV charging could cause utilities to incur significant costs to maintain grid reliability and create challenges for grid operators” and that some locations “may also necessitate intensive grid upgrades and buildout.”
Several states expressed concern that they would not be able to acquire charging stations that meet the American-made provisions, according to the AP.
“It may delay implementation by several years,” New Jersey officials wrote.
The federal government’s ambitious goal for the changeover to EVs apparently doesn’t factor in the challenges that plan brings.
The American public needs an accounting of all costs of this transition. How much must be spent upgrading the electric grid to handle the increased loads that will result from public and private charging stations? What will that do to the average household electric bill? Where will the electricity come from, and how will the new generating capacity that replaces fossil fuels affect the monthly bill for consumers?
What will the increased demand for the raw materials needed to produce batteries cost? What will that do to the price of EVs?
When all this is calculated, what does that do to the cost of traveling one mile in a sedan, a minivan or a heavy truck?
If President Biden, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and others expect us to buy into their plan for a rapid transition to EVs, they owe us a full accounting of what that plan will cost us.
