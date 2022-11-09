As this is written, the 2022 general election is over save for whatever recounts are needed or for mail-in ballots that could swing close races. There will be a lot of talk these next few days about what the election results mean. At the same time, fall sports are heating up, and winter sports have begun. At the same time, people are preparing for winter and the upcoming holiday season.
In all this, there’s something that should not be forgotten: schools.
Last month, the National Assessment of Educational Progress — also known as NAEP, or the Nation’s Report Card — showed that closing schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the loss of 20 years of education progress. An entire generation is no better off than its parents. That was unacceptable last month, and it’s unacceptable this month and next month and on into 2023.
So what are we going to do about it?
Shrugging our shoulders and saying, “Oh, well. Bad things happen. We did our best. It could have been worse” won’t do. The public school system, from the state superintendent to local school board members and administrators, should address this topic and outline their plans to get students’ skills in reading, writing and arithmetic back to where they should be. The pandemic is no longer an excuse for poor performance.
Remedial classes? Focusing on core classes and letting some of the non-core offerings fall by the wayside? Something has to be done so today’s students won’t become a lost generation of underachievers.
We did learn that a sudden, unplanned switch to online learning did not go well. And schools were kept closed longer than necessary. If we didn’t know it before, we should know now that for most children being in a classroom with a teacher is the best way to learn what schools are expected to teach.
What’s done is done. As with any other part of society, West Virginia’s public school system must adapt to change. It has to play the hand it’s been dealt.
On the other hand, schools have had to spend more time in these past 20 years adapting to changing circumstances among their students. Safety and security are a prime concern now, given the number of shootings these past two decades. At one time high school girls who were pregnant were expected to drop out for a while lest their presence set a bad example; now high schools have day care. Substance abuse has become so common that a needs assessment is underway to see if the Huntington-Charleston corridor needs a high school dedicated specifically to youth with substance use disorder.
Despite those distractions, test scores had been increasing. The education establishment’s reaction to the pandemic changed all that. If they haven’t already, educators need to develop a plan on how to restore the lost progress on the core subjects and explain their plan to the public.
It’s something that must not be forgotten among the other distractions this time of year.
