Huntington is getting a new bridge over Fourpole Creek at 8th Street. There have been concerns about its cost and what drivers will do during construction, but those aren't the biggest concerns the community has. The one question that looms over everything else is what color will it be?
The answer to that question will determine how the community feels about the new bridge.
First, some background.
The 8th Street bridge is 115 years old, which in this area is very old for a bridge. It features a roadway supported by an arch underneath. It's kind of like the New River Gorge Bridge, only on a smaller scale. A much, much smaller scale. And it's made of concrete instead of steel. The underside of the bridge is part of the walking path from Ritter Park along Fourpole to 14th Street West.
The bridge has been functionally obsolete for years, and the need to replace it has been obvious.
It might have been just another old bridge to be demolished and replaced had it not entered into local history a few years ago because of an unusual incident.
In October 2006, a resident of rural Cabell County near Barboursville decided he needed to do something to promote breast cancer awareness. He took some pink paint and some tools and painted the bridge over Fourpole Creek at 12th Street pink. The problem was that the bridge is owned by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, and because he hadn't gotten permission from Park Director Jim McClelland to paint that bridge, he was told to paint it back to white.
Soon after the bridge was repainted, a rain left the bridge a mix of pink and white. The young man offered to repaint the bridge, but McClelland told him to not bother.
So the young man asked then-Mayor David Felinton for permission to paint the 8th Street bridge pink. Felinton allowed him to do it. Felinton apparently didn't foresee the outcry that would follow.
For one thing, the aging concrete on the bridge was not prepared for a new coat of paint. Paint was applied with a roller, and it wasn't long before it began flaking off.
But worse than the amateur paint job was the fact that many people objected to a bright pink bridge in the park area. The color was out of place amid the greenery and peacefulness of the park and the neighborhood. For lack of a better word, many people found it offensive.
The City Council voted to declare the pink paint job a defacement of public property.
In the spring of 2009, Marshall medical school students painted the bridge white. The story of the pink bridge passed into local lore and comes up every now and then.
As for the new bridge, the city will pay 20% of the project's $2.2 million cost, which would be $440,000. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.
The words "pink bridge" will live for a long time in local history, and they are likely to be in the minds of local people as the new bridge goes up.
Soon we should have an answer to the important question of what color it will be and how the public will react to it, if at all.