Monday’s heavy rains caused flooding on some small streams in the area, including Fourpole Creek. It was a reminder of larger flooding that occurred in May, and it left people living along the stream wondering what can be done and what will be.
Paul Davis, CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority, lives along Green Valley Road, specifically across the road from Fourpole Creek. He expressed his frustration with Fourpole flooding in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. He and people who responded say the stream channel has been clogged by “tree stumps, old truck beds and bounders that have slipped off the hillside. We are tired of our houses flooding.”
The comments by Davis and others provide a long list of problems that contribute to flooding in the watershed: property owners filling in the floodplain; fallen trees and stumps from last year’s back-to-back ice storms; development that has led to deforestation, which accelerates stormwater runoff; the new section of W.Va. 10 that has more asphalt surface than the old road had.
The problem is that no one agency takes responsibility for preventing flooding along small streams through stream channel maintenance. No one keeps the channels clear until after a flood damages homes and businesses.
With no one legal entity to oversee a particular stream, responsibility instead falls on a number of elected bodies and administrative agencies — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Division of Natural Resources, county commissions and city councils being chief among them. With no one controlling legal authority for flood prevention on small streams, it’s no wonder nothing is done until after disaster strikes. The Corps won’t do anything without authorization and funding from Congress, and local governments don’t want the added expense of routine stream maintenance.
Ohio law allows for the creation of conservancy districts to maintain and improve small streams and rivers. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, conservancy districts are formed at the initiative of local landowners or political subdivisions to solve water management problems, most frequently flooding. Conservancy districts can impose property taxes to fund their activities, and they have power of eminent domain.
Gallia County, Ohio, has the Chickamauga Watershed Conservancy District, and Meigs County, Ohio, has the Leading Creek Conservancy District. Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio at one time had the Pine Creek Conservancy District, but it failed to gain enough public support to continue operation and eventually was dissolved by court order.
West Virginia has watershed associations, most of which are volunteer nonprofit groups that aim to preserve small streams. But those associations don’t have authority to impose user fees, and they don’t have the power of eminent domain.
Even if West Virginia allowed entities similar to Ohio’s conservancy districts, the Fourpole watershed likely would be too small to support one. And there are political considerations. The Fourpole Creek watershed lies partly in the city of Huntington and partly in rural Cabell County. It includes Huntington High School, Hite-Saunders Elementary School and the site of the replacement for Meadows Elementary School, so the Cabell County Board of Education is an influential party also.
Also, the Fourpole watershed likely would be too small to support an independent oversight agency.
“Unless action is taken by some authority, we along Fourpole are going to continue to get flooded. My problem can be managed, I think, but the people downstream? I don’t think that can be easily fixed,” Davis said Tuesday.
It’s easy to see that the Fourpole channel needs to be cleared. Who would do it, who would pay for it and who would ensure that it doesn’t get clogged again are more difficult questions. Answers won’t be easy, but until they are found, every heavy rain will bring new worries about flooding.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.