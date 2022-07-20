The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220719_hd_flood
Water from Fourpole Creek rises as motorists pass by along Enslow Boulevard on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Monday’s heavy rains caused flooding on some small streams in the area, including Fourpole Creek. It was a reminder of larger flooding that occurred in May, and it left people living along the stream wondering what can be done and what will be.

Paul Davis, CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority, lives along Green Valley Road, specifically across the road from Fourpole Creek. He expressed his frustration with Fourpole flooding in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. He and people who responded say the stream channel has been clogged by “tree stumps, old truck beds and bounders that have slipped off the hillside. We are tired of our houses flooding.”

