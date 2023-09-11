It’s easy to notice that homes, businesses and factories in this region have joined the movement toward small-scale solar power. As much as we’ve made the move, we’re still behind the national trend.
According to the federal Energy Information Administration, last year residences, businesses and other users of solar power added about 6.4 gigawatts of small-scale solar capacity, also called distributed solar or rooftop solar. Small-scale solar capacity last year was about five times what it was when the EIA began tracking it in 2014.
“Tax credits and incentives, public policy, and higher retail electricity prices have encouraged the growth of small-scale solar capacity over the past decade. Falling solar panel costs have also played a significant role,” the EIA said in a report issued Monday.
States with the most year-round sunshine, such as California and Texas, have the most small-scale solar production, but states in the Northeast, where sunshine is less but incentives encourage solar, also have seen increases in production, the EIA said.
Rooftop solar is slow to catch on in Appalachia, but that’s understandable. A region with deep mountain hollows, a high percentage of cloudy days and a historic reliance on fossil fuels will be slow to join the trend. This is not a region conducive to the construction of large-scale solar farms. But there are plenty of rooftop and small-scale solar installations that show we’re willing to join the trend if we have the incentives to do so.
It’s not wise to rely heavily on one source of electricity. That’s asking for trouble if that source goes down. Much of Appalachia has maxed out its potential for hydroelectric power. Wind generation works in flat areas or tall mountains; most of West Virginia and eastern Kentucky don’t have enough wind to make wind farms feasible. Small modular nuclear reactors are a possibility as coal-burning plants age out of service, but those are several years away from widespread use.
That leaves rooftop and small-scale solar as the best option now for people who want to avoid fossil fuel use. Small-scale solar may have limited in its potential in Appalachia, but that potential is there. The Toyota West Virginia factory in Putnam County shows what is possible.
If states truly want an all-of-the-above approach to energy policy, providing incentives or publicizing the incentives they already have is important. Change comes slowly, but it is coming.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.