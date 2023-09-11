The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A herd of 20 sheep keep the grass down in Toyota’s 5-acre solar array on property behind the manufacturing facility in Buffalo.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

It’s easy to notice that homes, businesses and factories in this region have joined the movement toward small-scale solar power. As much as we’ve made the move, we’re still behind the national trend.

According to the federal Energy Information Administration, last year residences, businesses and other users of solar power added about 6.4 gigawatts of small-scale solar capacity, also called distributed solar or rooftop solar. Small-scale solar capacity last year was about five times what it was when the EIA began tracking it in 2014.

