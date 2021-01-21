On the last full day of his administration, an appeals court in Washington, D.C., gave a setback to former President Donald Trump’s plan to roll back regulations that were designed to extend the economic lives of coal-burning power plants.
The appeals court overturned the Trump administration’s attempt to ease regulations on smokestack emissions by giving states more power in setting pollution limits. Those limits had been set in the Barack Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.
It’s not that the Trump program was expected to survive the Biden administration anyway, given Biden’s announced intentions to overturn many of Trump’s programs. The case could be rendered moot once Biden’s appointees take control of the Environmental Protection Agency.
On the other hand, the court decision is another step in the nation’s plan, for better or worse, to wean itself off using coal for power generation. Some of those steps receive national attention, as this week’s appeals court decision did. Others don’t.
As one example of the latter, Florida Power & Light shut down its last coal-fired power plant at the end of December.
“By eliminating our use of coal and effectively eliminating our use of oil, our customers now receive energy that is better for our environment, and is reliable and much more affordable,” Eric Silagy, president and CEO, said in a news release.
In recent years, Florida Power & Light has bought out old contracts and purchased existing coal-fired power plants for the sole purpose of shutting them down. At the same time, it has built universal solar energy centers as part of its plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. Last month, five new solar energy centers, consisting of 1.4 million solar panels. The company is also building the largest solar-integrated battery storage facility in the world and a green hydrogen pilot project announced last year.
This is just one company that has made the move away from coal.
Appalachia likely will depend on fossil fuels — coal and natural gas — for some time. West Virginia is the Mountain State, not the Sunshine State, so solar power will likely be small-scale instead of utility-scale until solar technology makes a giant leap forward. Also, given current technology, wind power in West Virginia will be limited to its eastern mountains. We have abundant reserves of natural gas, and utilities and independent generators are building more gas-fired capacity to replace the coal-fired generators that are being retired.
How Biden’s energy policies affect Appalachia remains to be seen. Our elected representatives in Washington won’t have much clout with his administration, so it may be a rough four years for the region’s energy industry.