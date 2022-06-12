About 20 people were on hand at 10:30 a.m. Friday to watch the passenger boat American Countess tie up at Harris Riverfront Park. They were curious about the boat and the three coach buses arriving to take passengers on tours of the city.
“I’m glad to see Huntington getting something,” one man said as the buses arrived to meet the boat.
The American Countess and other passenger boats make Huntington a stop on their trips up and down the Ohio River. The fact the city has a large riverfront park with easy vehicle access to the river’s edge helps, as do other attractions in town.
Harris Riverfront Park was the model for similar parks in this region. Point Pleasant and Parkersburg in West Virginia and Ashland and Maysville in Kentucky have riverfront parks similar to Huntington’s. Ironton and Portsmouth, Ohio, also have riverfront access for public use. The village of Racine in Meigs County, Ohio, has a small riverfront park that is popular among the locals — nothing on the scale of Harris Riverfront Park, but suitable for a small community.
If there is a list of things the Huntington area excels in, its park system has to be near the top.
Ritter Park has long been the crown jewel of that park system. Its value to the wider community can barely be described, let alone measured. The new all-inclusive playground at St. Cloud Comons is a popular gathering place for families on warm spring and summer days, especially when the pop fountain is running. The park was designed and built for children of all abilities and disabilities; it shows the Tri-State area truly is open for all.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District operates many smaller neighborhood parks providing open areas where people can gather and children can play. The Barboursville park, operated by that village’s village council, likewise attracts people from a wide area. It is a magnet for youth sports events that draw families from here to the Northeast. Virginia Point Park in Kenova is another popular gathering spot.
As with anything else, the region’s park system requires constant maintenance. Sometimes things show their age. Harris Riverfront Park’s walkway along the river could use some repair work, and the May 6 flood damaged the Memorial Park walking path along Fourpole Creek.
Compared with the larger picture, though, the area’s park system has been run well through the years. With constant vigilance, it will continue to be something the region can take pride in.
