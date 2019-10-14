The Washington Post published this editorial on Oct. 8 regarding international reaction to Facebook’s plan to encrypt all of its messaging services:
Facebook wants to pivot to privacy, but there’s a new obstacle in its path: Attorney General William P. Barr.
Mr. Barr and other law enforcement officials in the United States, Britain and Australia are asking the technology company to scrap its much-touted plan to make all of its messaging services end-to-end encrypted by default, BuzzFeed reported last week. The move is likely the first salvo in a broader fight against programs that put users’ communications out of government’s reach — a trend that Mr. Barr this summer called “unacceptable” and “exceptionally dangerous.”
But leaving consumers’ information unprotected is dangerous, too. The officials say in their letter that they support a “means for lawful access,” otherwise known as a “backdoor” for authorities to enter when they come knocking with a warrant. The problem is, a door for U.S. authorities could be a door for everyone else. And everyone else wants in.
Services such as WhatsApp operate with a universal code, which means the moment the United States is offered a security workaround, the leaders of countries far less free will start asking for similar treatment. Egypt, the New York Times recently reported, has been conducting sophisticated cyberattacks on its opposition politicians and civil society. Devices can be altered for individual markets, but that doesn’t mean building intentional vulnerabilities is wise. Last week, Microsoft revealed that the Iranian government had attempted to breach email accounts belonging to a U.S. presidential campaign. Create a “golden key” for the good guys here, and hackers might find ways to unlock whatever they wish.
Mr. Barr’s concerns are legitimate. Criminals take advantage of these systems to conduct their business in the dark, and some of that business, such as child exploitation imagery, is repugnant. There is a tradeoff between security and safety. But the tradeoff need not be absolute. Even with encryption, there are ways to gather evidence, and there could be areas for compromise beyond the debate over a backdoor.
Solutions might vary depending on the abuse being targeted, and each possibility comes with narrower tradeoffs of its own. Forwarding limits could stop disinformation from going viral; filtering tools could conceivably allow users to reject flagged material from being sent to them or prevent some material from being sent altogether. Some believe the way forward for criminal investigations is to permit court-compelled device unlocking for suspects in custody; others believe lawful hacking is the answer. But preventing end-to-end encryption entirely would be a mistake.
The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, published this editorial on Oct. 3 regarding efforts to decrease the number of distracted drivers in Kentucky:
If you have been a driver for any significant amount of time, the sight of someone driving a vehicle with a cellphone in their hand is something you quite likely have seen.
Here’s an awakening: Today, approximately nine people in the United States will be killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Driving is a serious responsibility that too often by many of us is taken too lightly. When the phone rings or there’s a text notification ping, our eyes drift to a more-often-than-not meaningless message.
It’s so easy to preach and speak of paying attention but actually doing it when your eyes stray from a roadway and to an illuminated message on a cellphone — a life line for many — is a little more difficult.
Distracted driving is considered to be driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving and can increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash, according to the CDC.
A recent program at Elizabethtown High School brought the perils of distracted driving to mind again.
The program from the PEERS Foundation of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and sponsored by State Farm Insurance, provided students an opportunity to participate in an Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator.
Students from 10th to 12th grade watched a Public Service Announcement on distracted driving and then could get into the simulator where they then were tasked to use their phone and see what could happen. ...
It’s a serious and life-altering problem in the United States. Stricter laws are needed for distracted drivers and must be enforced or the habit will continue.