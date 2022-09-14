What is the best college or university in the world? In the United States? In West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky?
The answer depends on another question: For whom?
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
What is the best college or university in the world? In the United States? In West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky?
The answer depends on another question: For whom?
Columbia University, an Ivy League school in New York City, has been caught supplying inaccurate information for the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of America’s best institutions of higher education. The school ranked second in the nation on last year’s list.
When a mathematics professor at Columbia looked at information the university submitted to the magazine, he knew something was wrong. Last week, the university issued a statement saying it relied on “outdated and/or incorrect methodologies” in supplying that information. That followed a statement in June that Columbia would not submit information for the 2022 list.
The U.S. News & World Report relies on a series of numbers to determine a qualitative judgment. Who really knows which university is the “best”? Boosters, alumni and fans argue that point endlessly, which makes for fun times but really settles little.
Whether Marshall University, West Virginia University, Mountwest Community and Technical College or any other public or private school of higher education is the best is irrelevant if we don’t know which prospective student is asking the question. A first-generation high school graduate from Lincoln County will have different needs than a person finishing a four-year enlistment in the Marine Corps.
Lists sells magazines, and they make excellent clickbait on the internet. The experience at Columbia shows what happens when people take these things too seriously. They forget who they are supposed to serve — the student — and whose approval is incidental to their success — people who create lists to sell a product. Delusions of grandeur on the part of administrators fail everyone in the end.
Officials at Marshall, WVU, MCTC and other schools in this region should know whose needs they are hired to fulfill. That customer base — to borrow a phrase from private enterprise — will change in the near future as the number of high school graduates decreases and the number of adults needing education to further their career goals increases.
The next decade could be make or break for some smaller schools. Difficult decisions will need to be made. How much effort should be expended to rise a few spots on a clickbait list should not be among them.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.