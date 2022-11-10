The red wave never made it to shore Tuesday. It was more of a red ripple that barely splashed on the beach.
That was what happened nationally. In West Virginia, it was a different story. The state saw more of a red tsunami that left both houses of the Legislature firmly in the hands of the Republican Party. If the GOP has had a supermajority in both houses the past two years, what does it have now? Based on unofficial returns, the state Senate is now 30-4 Republican and the House of Delegates is 88-12 — a nearly identical ratio.
It happened here in Cabell County, too, as voters turned on Democratic candidates and came close to sweeping Republicans into office.
So what happened in West Virginia, and why didn’t it happen nationally? It may come down to many factors. What plays well with voters here doesn’t necessarily resonate with people in Pennsylvania, Georgia or Arizona.
Or it could be that the West Virginia Republican Party fielded better candidates in legislative and congressional races. Pennsylvania has about 13 million people, and the best candidate the GOP could find for the U.S. Senate was Dr. Mehmet Oz? The Cincinnati Reds have a better record of finding relief pitchers than the national Republican Party has with finding viable candidates.
Reds President Phil Castellini’s Opening Day comment of “Where are you gonna go?” in response to fans dissatisfied with the team’s never-ending rebuilding process must have inspired the national GOP to embark on its own slow rebuild — with equally dismal results. The Reds averaged 17,510 fans per home game this year in a stadium that seats 42,319. Only six teams had smaller attendance. The team also fell short of expectations on the field — just as the expected red wave did. When you take your base for granted and expect it to support a sub-mediocre product, things do not go well.
The challenge for Republicans in the next session of the Legislature will be to justify the faith voters have put in them. The failure of three amendments to the state constitution shows that the public in general can still be persuaded to vote against the supermajority’s agenda. (The fourth amendment, which also failed, had nothing to do with the state GOP’s agenda.) Opponents of those three amendments put forth better arguments and messages that appealed to voters more than the nebulous plans that backers of the proposed amendments could muster. Even Gov. Jim Justice — a Republican — urged voters to oppose one of the amendments his own party wanted.
The challenge for the West Virginia Democratic Party will be to find attractive candidates for the 2024 election. In Cabell County, voters apparently were ready to retire much of the old guard. There could well be younger candidates being groomed for office in two years and beyond. Some may have run in this election, but their failure could function as a necessary learning experience. Politics is cyclical. The ultimate decision on when the pendulum swings in the other election belongs to voters.
