The red wave never made it to shore Tuesday. It was more of a red ripple that barely splashed on the beach.

That was what happened nationally. In West Virginia, it was a different story. The state saw more of a red tsunami that left both houses of the Legislature firmly in the hands of the Republican Party. If the GOP has had a supermajority in both houses the past two years, what does it have now? Based on unofficial returns, the state Senate is now 30-4 Republican and the House of Delegates is 88-12 — a nearly identical ratio.

