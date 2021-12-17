One result of the infrastructure bill enacted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden recently will be a change in the way school buses sound.
Fewer diesel-powered buses will be on the road, but the number powered by batteries and propane will increase.
Private investment is moving toward cleaner buses. Wednesday evening, Blue Bird Corp. announced it had sold $75 million in stock to a capital management company as Blue Bird increases its production capacity for greener buses.
“The opportunities are tremendous for Blue Bird in light of the recent passing of the infrastructure funding bill,” Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Blue Bird, said in a news release. “That bill earmarks $5 billion for clean school buses including battery electric and propane, both areas where Blue Bird leads. This additional capital will allow us to accelerate our plans in EV to take advantage of these opportunities.”
All three domestic manufacturers of school buses — Blue Bird, Thomas Built and IC — build alternative-fuel buses. A few such buses can be seen in this region, although school districts have been slow to adopt them. Because of emission standards for diesel engines adopted in the past decade, diesel fuel has lost its edge in technology and cost. Buses powered by gasoline or propane are starting to be seen on the area’s roads, but they remain few in number. School systems elsewhere are investing in electric buses or those using compressed natural gas.
Electric buses probably will be used in urban areas because of their limited range and need to recharge. Propane is a better candidate for longer-range routes.
Inertia has been one impediment to the adoption of alternative-fuel buses. Transportation directors and mechanics prefer vehicles they are familiar with. Infrastructure is another problem. Phasing in buses using alternative fuels must be done over a period of years, and that requires two or more sets of fueling systems in the interim. And that’s just at the bus garage itself. For long athletic trips or field trips, fuel may have to be acquired along the way, and that could be a problem for propane-powered buses.
None of these problems are insurmountable. As the number of alternative-fuel buses increases, so will the infrastructure. Most problems can be solved if there is profit to be made.
The federal government already has one or more programs in operation to encourage school systems to move away from diesel fuel and toward alternative fuels. Sooner or later more local systems will take advantage of those programs and those that will be available as aid from the Biden infrastructure bill becomes available.
The loud, deep rumble (and odor) of diesel buses will be with us for a while, but political and economic trends regarding diesel fuel are clear. As infrastructure to support alternative fuels is built, the children of today’s kindergartners could have a different experience in their ride to and from school.