Joe Manchin has had his differences with former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden on energy policy. West Virginia’s senior senator reminded the state’s voters of those differences this past weekend.
As noted by the Associated Press, Biden got Manchin’s attention with his reference to coal power during a speech Friday in Carlsbad, California, to spotlight his $280 billion plan to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research.
“I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America. Guess what? It cost them too much money,” Biden said. “No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant. So it’s going to become a wind generation,” Biden added. “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”
For one thing, Biden’s remarks were factually inaccurate. Coal plants aren’t shutting down because coal is an unreliable source of power. Coal plants are shutting down because when natural gas prices are low — which they aren’t at present — electricity from coal costs more to produce than from other sources. Also, newer regulations issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and other regulators increase the cost of operating coal plants.
(Notice that nuclear power apparently is not an option Biden favors. Nuclear power is an option that must be considered if the goal is to replace coal with cleaner sources. Nuclear is often overlooked, forgotten or ignored when the goal is to move away from coal. One possible reason is that the next generation of nuclear plants is being developed, but it’s at least a decade away from widespread deployment.)
Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement that Biden’s remarks were “not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs.”
Manchin also said Biden’s words were “offensive and disgusting,” and he said the president owes West Virginia coal workers “an immediate and public apology.” Those words undoubtedly play well with voters back home, but they, too, miss the point that Biden and others are ready to shut down coal-fired power without an adequate replacement. And it’s not just coal workers who should be concerned. The retirement of coal-burning power plants affects a number of other industries, and it affects several levels of government that rely on their taxes.
Green energy sounds good on paper, but the problem is in the details. People who live in areas that consume energy have different views on how it should be produced than those held by people who live in areas that produce energy.
Instead of making speeches about green energy in California and Massachusetts, it would be nice if the president were to visit West Virginia and give a speech in front of the John Amos power plant in Putnam County or the Mountaineer plant in Mason County. The president could tell West Virginians exactly how he would replace this coal-fired electricity with power from renewables. Maybe he expects West Virginia’s utilities and nonutility generators to put wind farms on Spruce Knob or turn Germany Valley and the farmland along the Kanawha River in Mason and Putnam counties into solar farms.
There are Americans who look forward to the day when the last coal-burning power plant in the United States goes offline, but really, as long as new coal burners are built in China, India and elsewhere, it won’t do that much for carbon dioxide emissions worldwide.
Manchin is right in that this nation needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy. We need a reasonable transition to cleaner energy sources, not speeches and knee-jerk reactions that muddy that transition. Grandstanding before friendly crowds does nothing to move that transition along.
