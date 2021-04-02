The city of Huntington is about to resume work on some long-awaited infrastructure improvements that will improve the quality of life here.
The 8th Street underpass will close for about 30 days beginning Monday to allow for the installation of drainage pumps to prevent flooding after heavy rains. Similar work on the 10th Street underpass will begin immediately following completion of the 8th Street underpass and also is expected to take 30 days.
The work is one of three infrastructure improvement projects the Sanitary Board has been working on during the past year to reduce street flooding in the city’s Highlawn and downtown areas.
Flooding in the underpasses and some city streets has been a problem for decades. City officials are to be commended for taking the necessary steps to begin the long-needed projects, even if it meant increases in sewer rates.
Speaking of increasing rates to pay for long-overdue infrastructure work, President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his huge infrastructure plan — a package that has several necessary components and many unnecessary ones.
The overall package is about $2.3 trillion. Included in that number, as listed by the Associated Press, are $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in the worst shape; $25 billion to upgrade air travel and airports; $17 billion for waterways and coastal ports; $85 billion for public transit; $80 billion to modernize Amtrak’s heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor line, address its repair backlog and improve freight rail; $174 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, electrify 20% of school buses and electrify the federal vehicle fleet; $111 billion to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewer systems; and $100 billion to build high-speed broadband that provides 100% coverage for the country.
There are other outlays for building new schools, improving VA hospitals and making the electric grid more resilient during natural disasters.
Those are good starting points, but as is usual with huge federal spending projects, other items are included that have little to do with the main goal of the package. Among them are $100 billion for workforce development, $180 billion for investment in research and development projects and $400 billion to expand long-term care services under Medicaid.
Workforce development funding might be needed if the nation doesn’t have enough skilled workers to supply the labor that all this infrastructure construction would require. But what does Medicaid have to do with building roads, bridges and sewer lines?
To pay for all this, Biden wants to increase taxes on businesses and make things harder for them when they want to use existing laws to shift assets overseas to avoid paying U.S. taxes.
A lot of hogs will line up to feed at this trough. Congress would be prudent to take Biden’s package apart and reassemble it into smaller ones so the necessary components can be passed. Our representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives will need to ask what’s really necessary so this package can be remembered alongside the Eisenhower interstate highway system and not as another wish list benefiting favored special interest groups.