People who drive Interstate 64 in the area of the Huntington Mall will need to adjust their driving habits this week. As part of the widening of the highway in that stretch of road, westbound traffic between mile markers 18 and 19 will be shifted into the newly constructed lanes in the median of the roadway.
That work is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads for Prosperity program, which was approved by voters in 2017. Roads for Prosperity is a large-scale upgrading of the state’s road system. It’s paid for by a series of tax and fee increases.
By coincidence, the shift in traffic lanes will come the same week that President Joe Biden will unveil a national infrastructure package of his own. At a congressional hearing last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave some hits of the scope of what Biden is planning.
According to the Associated Press, Buttigieg is calling for a once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment that would address a massive backlog in needed improvements for the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems while also tackling climate change.
Buttigieg avoided specifics on how it would be paid for, but said that the current level of investment poses “a threat to our collective future,” according to the AP.
“Across the country, we face a trillion-dollar backlog of needed repairs and improvements, with hundreds of billions of dollars in good projects already in the pipeline,” Buttigieg said.
A high-ranking Biden administration official using the word “pipeline” to describe infrastructure improvements might not have been wise, considering that one of Biden’s first acts as president was killing the Keystone XL pipeline, which many people in the energy industry consider to be a key part of their infrastructure.
That having been said, the idea of upgrading the nation’s infrastructure has almost unanimous support. The problem will be in the details.
The recently enacted American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion package. The Biden infrastructure plan could be even bigger — $3 trillion, by some accounts. How to pay for that will require considerable debate, especially if the projects it includes don’t have unanimous support and if, as Buttigieg has said, how it addresses climate change as an important component.
According to the AP, the Biden package likely will be in two parts. The first would emphasize infrastructure itself — roads, bridges, rail lines, electrical vehicle charging stations and a cellular network. The second part would include investments in workers with free community college, universal pre-kindergarten and paid family leave.
That second part could be problematic, as people in Washington like to say. What universal pre-kindergarten and paid family leave have to do with infrastructure will need some explaining.
Americans won’t be able to pass judgment on Biden’s infrastructure plan until they’ve seen it and had the time to weigh its benefits against its costs. In the best-case scenario, it will be focused on specific infrastructure needs with specific funding mechanisms. It will be so well planned and focused that it will receive bipartisan support. But this is national politics in winner-take-all mode, so that’s not likely.