Many times, homelessness and drug addiction are related. People who live or work in Huntington can attest to that. As with any other problem, there are reputable agencies that help people with addictions, and there are some less-than-reputable ones.
Senate Bill 590, introduced Monday by Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, seeks to clamp down on the second group.
SB 590 would add to tenant laws a clarification stating people residing in sober living homes are tenants who should be given the same tenancy protections as anyone else. It also calls for responsible attorney’s fees to fight against willful or bad faith landlord noncompliance when the tenant resides in a sober living home.
A sober living home, as defined in the bill, is an alcohol- and controlled substance-free living environment for individuals attempting to maintain abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances or other substances.
Woelfel said West Virginia has good people running sober living facilities, but there are also people who take advantage of people in recovery.
“Once a person locates in a sober living home, they really don’t have any rights,” Woelfel said. “They can be just booted out arbitrarily, like, ‘Get your items, get your belongings and leave now.’ ”
Oftentimes people also don’t get refunds for any deposits or money already paid, he added.
“That’s where the scam can come in, where you give literally thousands of dollars for a spot for a bed, and then unscrupulous people will find any reason to boot you out on the street,” he said.
This sort of action has been talked about many times in Huntington, and Huntington City Council has tried addressing it.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the area about two years ago, drug trafficking and abuse had dominated much of the city’s attention. Drug abuse and the accompanying drug trade have been problems in Huntington in part because users and sellers from the region found the city to be a convenient meeting place.
In response to that, Huntington became a prime location for drug abuse treatment centers. Some were outpatient, and some were residential. Some were reputable and did good work. Word around town is that some aren’t.
As noted here last month, Mayor Steve Williams is doing what he can to keep the disreputable treatment places out of town. Huntington doesn’t need to be the place for phony treatment centers that import people with addiction, milk them for all the money that’s available and then dump them on the street. By law there are limits to what Williams or the city council can do. Thus, the city’s representatives in the Legislature must step up.
That’s what Woelfel’s bill does.
For years the Legislature has struggled to find solutions to the problem of drug addiction and other problems that come with it. The fact Woelfel is a Democrat in a body with Republican supermajorities in both houses shouldn’t sentence his bill to death in committee. It’s a proposal that demands a fair and open hearing.
If it’s not the answer to at least part of the problem, then what is?