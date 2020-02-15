The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial Feb. 7 regarding a bill that could help authorities process rape kits faster:
West Virginia has made tremendous strides in clearing its backlog of rape kits over the past five years. Untested kits that once numbered in the thousands, some of which dated back to the 1980s, have been processed and the number trimmed down to about 130, according to The Associated Press.
The kits are vital to sexual assault cases, as the genetic evidence collected can help locate or prove the guilt of a suspect. Kits also can exonerate those wrongfully accused of or convicted of a sex crime. And victims should not have to wait decades with the torment of what has happened to them before justice is served.
A new bill that has cleared the West Virginia House of Delegates could help authorities process these kits even faster and ensure that the system is never again backlogged to the extent it was five years ago.
The bill requires law enforcement agencies that collect evidence from a rape accusation to submit the kits to the West Virginia State Police lab within 30 days. The legislation also would allow for a system to track the kits.
Authorities also could not discard rape kits without a court order.
The bill unanimously cleared the House of Delegates, 96-0, and, hopefully, will be passed by the Senate and sent to the governor’s desk.
DNA evidence is a powerful tool, and West Virginia’s recent effort to clear its backlog of untested kits has resulted in 166 matches to suspects in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, the AP reported.
While thorough investigations are necessary, it’s important to collect and process these kits in a timely manner, and any initiative that would improve upon the existing system deserves serious consideration.
Online voting an experiment worth watching
The Toledo (Ohio) Blade published this editorial on Feb. 10:
The problems with an online app that led to an embarrassing delay in tabulating the results of the Iowa caucus votes for Democratic presidential candidates should serve as a not-so-subtle reminder that online voting is not quite ready for prime time.
Still, there is a test program for online voting in the state of Washington that could prove useful in identifying what works and what areas need more work. By experimenting with a small election, the risks are greatly reduced.
In the Seattle area, more than a million registered voters can use a smart phone or computer to cast a ballot in a relatively obscure election for an open spot on the King County Conservation District board. Registered voters can access a ballot by logging into a specially created portal using their name and birth date. They have the option of printing a ballot and returning it by mail, or submitting it online with an electronic signature.
The elections board will verify the signature and print a secure copy before processing the ballot.
This is only a test program and, because of security concerns, the nation is a long way from making online voting the norm, but it’s a worthwhile project that could lead to making voting more convenient for more citizens.
Election-security experts are taking a cautious approach to the pilot program, and for good reason. There are numerous security risks in transmitting ballots over the Internet, given the data breaches and hacking attempts that have affected companies with much more intense security protocols. There remains widespread concern over election integrity stemming from foreign interference efforts uncovered in the 2016 election.
Still, the test program has benefits. Having a ballot available online, even if it has to be mailed back rather than submitted electronically, makes it more convenient for voters and saves local governments the cost of mailing them.
The election’s two-week voting period ends Tuesday, giving voters far more time to return a ballot than the traditional single Election Day. Election officials are optimistic that voter turnout will rise because of the convenience factor.
Internet voting may be inevitable, but there’s a lot more testing and analysis that must be done, as evidenced by the technology glitches that delayed the Iowa caucus results. In the meantime, experiments such as this in Washington should continue in hopes of finding ways to improve voter participation.