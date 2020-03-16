The Lexington (Kentucky) Herald-Leader published this editorial on March 9 regarding a Kentucky House bill that would no longer require public agencies to place notices into local newspapers:
On March 9, at a news conference in Frankfort about coronavirus cases in Kentucky, the judge-executive of Harrison County held up a special copy of The Cynthiana Democrat that was being distributed to all residents of the county.
As of March 8, Harrison County had 2 of the state’s 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and The Democrat’s special edition was aimed at informing the county’s residents about the unfolding health implications. It was noted that in a rural community, not everyone has access to the internet or uses social media.
They are fortunate to have a service-minded community newspaper like The Democrat.
Contrast that with the unexpected move by the legislature last week that would both hurt Kentucky’s vital local community newspapers while doing grave damage to government transparency throughout the state — a state that has seen time and again how badly things can go when public business is done in darkness.
There are always plenty of nefarious tricks hidden away in the General Assembly’s budget bills, but this time around, House Republicans lobbed a stealth bomb that would destroy an important public compact between the government and the people who elect them — the public’s right to know.
On March 6, Rep. Steve Rudy inserted language into the House revenue bill that would end a requirement that governments and public agencies place public notices into local newspapers to tell citizens about proposed action on all manner of public business, from tax rates to building projects and much more. Instead, under this language, these public agencies could stick such important public notices anywhere on their own web sites. The public could easily be kept out of the loop.
This move would destroy both governmental transparency and further erode the already fragile public trust in our institutions. The implications are especially troubling for vast parts of rural Kentucky, with limited internet access, who rely on their local newspapers for important information about their local governments.
Lawmakers know it’s the wrong thing to do; that’s why they tried to hide it within the pages of a voluminous revenue bill. Several Democratic lawmakers tried to get it removed without success. ...
It will now be up to the Senate to remove this language from the budget. Let’s hope they will put action behind frequent claims that they honor open, transparent government.
Time to end tolerance of hazing
The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch published this editorial on March 10:
Will 2020 be the year that the toxic elements of Greek culture on Ohio’s college campuses start to die?
We surely hope so, and a raft of enforcement actions suggests it could be.
On Jan. 10, the Sigma Pi, Zeta Beta Tau and Phi Delta Theta fraternities at Ohio State University were ordered shut down for the next three years for hazing new recruits and plying underage students with so much alcohol that at least one needed medical attention.
On Feb. 28, Ohio State announced that four more fraternities and three sororities are suspended and under investigation for much the same sort of nonsense — alcohol abuse and physically endangering pledges.
The latest OSU announcement came the day after the first guilty pleas were heard in the criminal case stemming from the hazing death of Ohio University freshman Collin Wiant in 2018. Earlier the same week, 10 former members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Miami University pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of hazing.
We’re glad to see colleges and universities take action against destructive, dangerous and sometimes criminal behavior that was tolerated for far too long. Still, the persistence of the culture is discouraging. ...
Perhaps more criminal prosecutions, when warranted, would shake the complacency of the worst elements. We have supported Gov. Mike DeWine’s call for tougher criminal penalties and required reporting of hazing incidents to police, as well as a law to make the current misdemeanor offense a felony.
If some of these steps are taken and hazing still continues unabated, it will be time to reconsider whether the contributions of Greek organizations are worth the trouble they cause.