What happened Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol was perhaps the worst thing to happen to this nation since 9/11.
Sometimes it takes a day or two for things to settle down before the truth comes out. Too often, people have insufficient facts and rush to judgment in the heat of a major news event. But the photos of what happened when people attending a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to interrupt the vote count of the Electoral College cannot be denied.
Trump bears much of the blame.
For the good of the country, he should have conceded defeat and moved on to the next phase of his life the way George H.W. Bush did when he lost after a single term as much because Ross Perot beat him as Bill Clinton, who, however abundant his political gifts, was clearly morally inferior to his Republican opponents in both elections.
Even if Trump is right and the election was stolen from him and his followers — an assertion courts at all levels have rejected repeatedly — the American way is to regroup and fight again another day. What happened Wednesday was wrong and disturbing, and Trump fueled it. We are a nation of laws. Many of the people who stormed the Capitol likely opposed the Black Lives Matter protests of the summer. They opposed the Antifa riots in Portland, Oregon, elsewhere, and the autonomous zone in Seattle. By adopting the tactics of their opponents, they threw away their legitimacy and their claim to be patriots.
Most Americans vigorously and passionately support free speech, the right to assemble, peaceful protest and civil disobedience so long as it remains within those confines. They do not support violence, physical intimidation and destruction of property. This applies to both groups — left or right, Republican or Democrat.
Whether it’s marching the streets of Minneapolis in response to killing of George Floyd or marching the streets of Washington to protest the election, whether we agree or disagree, we support the right of people to protest. But that right is not a right to wanton violence and destruction. That we do not support.
Donald Trump could have been a calming influence for his supporters. Instead he chose a course of action that alienated many of them. Any hope he had of running again in 2024 disappeared when he could not admit he was, in his words, a loser. And in the end, he betrayed those who voted for him by effectively sabotaging what he had worked for and what they wanted from him. His and their political opponents now control the government.
History could have judged Donald Trump on the basis of his accomplishments leading up to Election Day. Now it will remember him for what has happened since.